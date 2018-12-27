DATE A LIVE III Anime Series Previews Opening Theme In New Trailer

Studio J.C.Staff's upcoming third season of harem mecha romance anime series, Date A Live , has revealed a new promotional video. Here is more information on the series.

The official KADOKAWAanime YouTube channel has uploaded a new 1.18-minute promotional video for the upcoming third season of romance harem anime series Date a Live. The video gives a preview of the opening theme song from sweet ARMS. The series premieres on January 11, 2019 in the following networks: AT-X, TOKYO MX, KBS Kyoto, TV Aichi and Sun TV.

Date A Live's season 3 will be directed by Keitarou Motonaga, Hideki Shirane is under series composition, Kouji Watanabe is the character designer, sweet ARMS performs the opening, Erii Yamazaki performs the ending theme and J.C.Staff is animating the season. Ayumi Mano joins the cast as the newest member and she will play the Seventh Spirit Natsumi. The key visual is a picture of Natsumi and her shadow.

Date A Live's second season aired from April 2014 to June 2014 with a total of 10 episodes and was produced by Kadokawa Shoten, AT-X and Nippon Columbia. Funimation has the English license and Production IMS did the animation. The light novel that inspired these media adaptations has been publishing since March 2011.

