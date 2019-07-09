FAIRY GONE: New Promo For Series Second Half Revealed

The second half of Fairy Gone is coming. Hit the jump to check out the new promo for the series and listen to the new opening song!

The hit series, Fairy Gone, has finally completed the first half of its exciting action/fantasy series. Now the second half is headed for audiences and the promotional footage for it is in full swing. P.A. Works has just unveiled a brand new promo video for the second part of the series that features a brand new opening song called "STILL STANDING" performed by [K]NoW_NAME. Make sure to check out the new footage for part two below!







Excited for the new episodes? Make sure to share your thoughts in the usual place! Expect the second half of the series to premier on October 6th in Japan!

DISCLAIMER: AnimeMojo.com is protected under the DMCA (Digital Millenium Copyright Act) and... : AnimeMojo.com is protected under the DMCA (Digital Millenium Copyright Act) and... [MORE]

DISCLAIMER: AnimeMojo.com is protected from liability under the DMCA (Digital Millenium Copyright Act) and "Safe Harbor" provisions. This post was submitted by a volunteer contributor who has agreed to our [LESS] : AnimeMojo.com is protected from liability under the DMCA (Digital Millenium Copyright Act) and "Safe Harbor" provisions. This post was submitted by a volunteer contributor who has agreed to our Code of Conduct . CBM will disable users who knowingly commit plagiarism, piracy, trademark or copyright infringement. Please contact us for expeditious removal of copyrighted/trademarked content. Learn more about our copyright and trademark policies HERE