PUELLA MAGI MADOKA MAGICA - WALPURGISNACT: RISING Film Delayed Again, New Date Coming In February 2026

Madoka Magica fans have grown accustomed to waiting, but the wait for more content just got a little longer. The official website for Puella Magi Madoka Magica The Movie: Walpurgisnacht: Rising (Gekijōban Mahō Shōjo Madoka Magica: Walpurgis no Kaiten in Japanese) announced on January 23rd, 2026, that the long awaited theatrical sequel to Rebellion has been postponed from its previously confirmed February 2026 opening in Japan. The production committee cited "production circumstances" as the reason for the delay, with an apology to fans and a promise that a new release date will be revealed sometime in February.

This marks the third significant delay for the project. Initially targeted for winter 2024, it was pushed to winter 2025 in August 2024, then locked in for February 2026 only to slip off the calendar once more. The pattern has sparked a mix of resigned frustration and dark humor for fans, with some of them jokingly comparing it to the eternal delays of GTA 6 or calling it "the most patient franchise in anime history." Others expressed disappointment but understanding, given SHAFT's reputation for meticulous, visually ambitious work that often requires extra time.

The film serves as the direct continuation of Puella Magi Madoka Magica The Movie Part 3: Rebellion (2013), picking up after Homura Akemi's world-altering decision and the fractured reality that followed. Teased since a 2015 concept movie and formally announced in April 2021, it promises to deliver the series' signature blend of psychological depth, cosmic horror, and stunning animation.

Returning staff includes the core Magica Quartet creative team: chief director Akiyuki Shinbo, scriptwriter Gen Urobuchi (Nitroplus), original character designer Ume Aoki, animation character designer Junichirō Taniguchi, composer Yuki Kajiura, alternate space designer Gekidan Inu Curry, and studio SHAFT under director Yukihiro Miyamoto (who helmed episodes of the original series and Magia Record). The voice cast is fully intact with Aoi Yūki as Madoka Kaname, Chiwa Saitō as Homura Akemi, Kaori Mizuhashi as Mami Tomoe, Eri Kitamura as Sayaka Miki, Ai Nonaka as Kyōko Sakura, Kana Asumi as Nagisa Momoe, and Emiri Katō as Kyubey. This line up ensures the emotional weight of those iconic performances carries over.

The franchise has stayed active across many different forms of media in recent years. The TV editions of the compilation films Beginnings and Eternal started airing in October 2025, while the Magia Exedra smartphone game (delayed from 2024 for quality reasons) launched in March 2025 and expanded to PC on Steam in July 2025. The Magia Record anime adaptation wrapped its third and final season in 2022, and the original 2011 TV series remains a benchmark for deconstructive magical girl storytelling on Crunchyroll and other platforms.

Here's a look at some promo art along with the official delay announcement from the Walpurgisnacht: Rising project, capturing the haunting, otherworldly aesthetic fans have been anticipating:

The delay stings for those who've waited over a decade since Rebellion's mind-bending cliffhanger, but the consistent quality from SHAFT suggests the extra time could result in something truly special. For now, the community is left speculating about when the new date lands, will it be in late 2026? 2027? Stay tuned to the official site for the February update. In the meantime, a rewatch of the original series or Rebellion might help pass the time... or just remind everyone why this franchise is worth the wait. Stay tuned for more updates as we get them!