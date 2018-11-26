THAT TIME I GOT REINCARNATED AS A SLIME Reveals New Trailer And Youmu Cast

The official BANDAI NAMCO Arts YouTube channel has uploaded a new 1.52 trailer for the isekai anime series That Time I Got Reincarnated as a Slime. The video is a short recap of the anime's episodes that have been streamed so far and it gives new footage from upcoming episodes. If you are not caught up with the anime, the video will spoil several things. The series also revealed the voice actor portraying Youmu, the leader of a scouting mission.



Yoshimasa Hosoya plays Youmu, described as "the leader of a Farmus Kingdom scouting mission into the Jura Forest that will investigate the reports of an Orc Lord."





Yasuhito Kikuchi is directing the series, Jin Aketagawa is the sound director and Miho Karasawa has a theme song performance. The opening theme is Nameless story by Takuma Terashima and the ending theme is Another colony by TRUE.



The manga series inspired from the light novel original media format has been publishing since March 2015, is written by Kawakami, Taiki and Fuse and Shounen Sirius serializes it. Kodansha USA has the English license and has 9 volumes out right now.



The light novel series that started all of these projects is written by Fuse and illustrated by Mitz Vah. It is published in the Micro Magazine, Yen Press has the English license, it has been running since 2014 and has 13 volumes out right now.