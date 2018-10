THAT TIME I GOT REINCARNATED AS A SLIME And RErideD Reveal Their English Dub Cast

Funimation has revealed the official English dub cast for both That Time I Got Reincarnated as a Slime and RErideD: Derrida. The site has the full list for the Fall 2018 SimulDub anime,. Slime and RErideD premiere its English dub today for Funimation users.Slime's English dub cast is the following: Mallorie Rodak as Great Sage, Kristi Rothrock as Miho, E. Jason Liebrecht as Mikami, Brittney karbowski as Rimuru, Dawn M. Bennet as SHizue, Jordan Dash Cruz as Tamura and Chris Rager as Veldora.RErideD's English dub cast consists of: Phil Parsons as Andrei, Adam Gibbs as Derrida, Ben Bryant as jaques, Bryn Apprill as Mage, Seth Magill as Nathan, Natlie Hoover as Yuri, Tia ballard as Mrs. Hudson and Josh Grelle as Male Robot Newscaster 1A.That Time I Got Reincarnated as a Slime started its English subtitle broadcast in October 2, 2018 and RErideD: Derrida started in September 22, 2018. Both shows can be found in Crunchyroll with subtitles and Funimation with English dub.