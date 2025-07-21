CHAINSAW MAN Anime Season 2 Rumors Emerge Ahead Of REZE ARC Film Release

Rumors suggest Chainsaw Man Season 2 could be announced at the end of the Reze Arc movie. Here is what we know, plus details on the upcoming film’s release.

By GBest - Jul 21, 2025 02:07 PM EST
Ever since Chainsaw Man Season 1 concluded in December 2022, fans have been desperate for news of a follow-up. Now, with the highly anticipated Chainsaw Man The Movie: Reze Arc set to hit theaters this fall, a fresh wave of rumors suggests that Season 2 could be announced at the end of the film.

While no official confirmation has been made, the speculation is gaining traction online and for good reason. A few cryptic comments from voice actors in the past, including Denji’s own voice actor, have fueled hopes that Studio MAPPA is quietly preparing to reveal the next chapter of the anime.

The main source of speculation is the idea that a post-credits announcement could reveal Season 2 of Chainsaw Man. As of now, this remains a rumor, and fans are urged to take it with a grain of salt. Still, voice actor hints and behind-the-scenes comments suggest that the studio may already be at work on the next season even if they can’t announce it publicly yet. Here is the most recent tweet that is fueling that fire:

Actor Ryan Colt Levy, who voices Denji in the English dub, made comments back in last fall that some fans interpreted as a subtle nod toward ongoing production plans.

Before any possible second season, Chainsaw Man fans will first experience the Reze Arc movie, which is set to hit on these dates and locations globally:

Japan: September 19th, 2025

International territories (including Europe & Latin America): September 24th, 2025

North America: October 29th, 2025

The movie adapts chapters #39 to #52 of the manga, covering the Bomb Girl arc. This chapter of the story introduces Reze, a mysterious girl who forms a complicated relationship with Denji, leading to one of the most emotional and action-packed arcs of the series.

Originally written and illustrated by Tatsuki Fujimoto, the Chainsaw Man manga began its run in Weekly Shonen Jump from 2018 to 2020, with a sequel launched in 2022 on Shonen Jump+. The anime premiered on October 12th, 2022, with Studio MAPPA at the helm. Though critically praised for its bold cinematic direction, fans were divided over its slower, moodier tone compared to the manga’s chaotic pace.

With the Reze Arc film on the horizon this fall and rumors of Season 2 swirling once again, Chainsaw Man is gearing up for a major resurgence. Whether or not the post film reveal happens, the hype train isn’t stopping anytime soon for fans of Chainsaw Man. Do you believe the rumors or not? Let us know your thoughts in the comments below!

Stay tuned to Animemojo.com for more updates as we recieve them!

