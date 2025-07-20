JUJUTSU KAISEN: HIDDEN INVENTORY / PREMATURE DEATH Film Earns $2.5 Million in U.S. Box Office Debut

JUJUTSU KAISEN continues to dominate across all different formats, with its latest anime film Hidden Inventory / Premature Death pulling in $2,551,167 during its short lived but strong two-day U.S. theatrical run.

According to Box Office Mojo, the compilation film, which recaps the first major arc of JUJUTSU KAISEN Season 2, screened in select U.S. theaters on July 16th and 17th. On it's opening night, the film ranked #4 with $1,344,162, and secured #5 on the second night with $1,207,005. Not bad at all for a compilation film and an anime one at that!

Distributed by GKIDS, the film was available in both subtitled and English-dubbed formats. Despite its brief run, it drew massive attendance from anime fans eager to relive the tragic tale of Gojo Satoru and Geto Suguru’s youth. The tale of Gojo and Geto is one of the fan favorites in the franchise as well, so this does not come as much of a surprise.

This impressive U.S. performance comes after a solid domestic debut in Japan, where the film premiered on May 30th and ranked #4 in its opening weekend. It sold 138,000 tickets and earned 198,332,500 yen (approximately $1.36 million) in its first three days.

Crunchyroll also revealed plans to bring Hidden Inventory / Premature Death to all international markets. The film will screen later this summer in France, Germany, the U.K., Latin America, and Australia, with both Japanese audio with subtitles and English-dubbed versions. Specific release dates are expected to follow soon so stay tuned for those announcements.

This film condenses the Hidden Inventory / Premature Death arc, also known as Kaigyoku / Gyokusetsu, from the JUJUTSU KAISEN manga and second anime season. The arc explores the emotional origins of series mainstays Gojo and Geto, offering fans deeper insight into their fateful fallout.

Season 2 of the anime aired two years ago from July 2023 over two consecutive cours, adapting both the Hidden Inventory storyline and the explosive Shibuya Incident arc. It streamed worldwide on Crunchyroll, with English dubs also available.

Accompanying the film is an acoustic version of Ao no Sumika, the season’s opening theme by Tatsuya Kitani, which adds a haunting atmosphere to the reflective story.

With strong box office numbers and continued global expansion, JUJUTSU KAISEN proves its staying power as one of anime’s premier modern franchises. As fans await Season 3 and potential new films, Hidden Inventory / Premature Death has cemented itself as a must-watch experience for longtime viewers and newcomers alike.

As always, stay tuned for more anime news at Animemojo.com!