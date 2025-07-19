New DEMON SLAYER: INFINITY CASTLE ARC Trailer Released With New Footage

A new trailer for Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba - The Movie: Infinity Castle Arc Chapter 1: Akaza Returns has been released! Following the film's theatrical debut in Japan this week, Aniplex has finally shared a new look at the blockbustr anime movie.

The new trailer is just 30 seconds in length, but it does feature some new scenes from the movie, which adapts the final chapters of Koyoharu Gotouge's manga and follows the Demon Slayer Corps as the enter the ominous Infinity Castle.

Thanks to some spoilers and early impressions from the film coming out of Japan, we know that Infinity Castle Arc Chapter 1 features three major fights; the first half focuses on Shinobu versus Douma and Zenitsu versus Kaigaku, while the second half of the movie is all about Akaza's fight against Tanjiro and Giyu.

We see a glimpse of each of these highly anticipated battles in the trailer below.

Beyond the actual scenes shown, the trailer offers us another look at the incredible animation of Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba - The Movie: Infinity Castle Arc. The quality of both the animation and fight sequences in Infinity Castle Arc have been described as some of Ufotable's best work ever with dynamic shots of the Infinity Castle accompanied by an incredible soundtrack.

Speaking of the film's soundtrack, the trailer is accompanied by the track "A World Where the Sun Doesn't Rise" by Aimer, one of the move's two theme songs. The other theme song is "Shine in the Cruel Night" by LiSA. It was just announced yesterday that both of these songs are now available to stream in full.

Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba - The Movie: Infinity Castle Arc Chapter 1: Akaza Returns is off to an incredible start in Japan where it set an opening day box office record with a reported 1.7 billion yen (~$12M) haul. With such a tremendous start, there's a high probability that Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba - The Movie: Infinity Castle Arc could become Japan's new highest grossing box office movie, supplanting 2020's Demon Slayer: Mugen Train.

Tanjiro Kamado – a boy who joined an organization dedicated to hunting down demons called the Demon Slayer Corps after his younger sister Nezuko was turned into a demon. While growing stronger and deepening his friendships and bonds with fellow corps members, Tanjiro has battled many demons with his comrades, Zenitsu Agatsuma and Inosuke Hashibira. Along the way, his journey has led him to fight alongside the Demon Slayer Corps’ highest-ranking swordsmen, the Hashira, including Flame Hashira Kyojuro Rengoku aboard the Mugen Train, Sound Hashira Tengen Uzui within the Entertainment District, as well as Mist Hashira Muichiro Tokito and Love Hashira Mitsuri Kanroji at the Swordsmith Village. As the Demon Slayer Corps members and Hashira engaged in a group strength training program, the Hashira Training, in preparation for the forthcoming battle against the demons, Muzan Kibutsuji appears at the Ubuyashiki Mansion. With the head of the Demon Corps in danger, Tanjiro and the Hashira rush to the headquarters but are plunged into a deep descent to a mysterious space by the hands of Muzan Kibutsuji. The destination of where Tanjiro and Demon Slayer Corps have fallen is the demons’ stronghold – the Infinity Castle. And so, the battleground is set as the final battle between the Demon Slayer Corps and the demons ignites.

Unfortunately, global audiences still have a few more weeks before enjoying Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba - The Movie: Infinity Castle Arc Chapter 1: Akaza Returns in theaters. The film's global rollout doesn't begin until August, with a September 12th release date for North America. It's going to be a painfully long couple of months for fans of the franchise, but thankfully we'll be getting a special sneak peek at San Diego Comic-Con. Some footage from the film is planned to be shared during the Demon Slayer Hall H presentation, but it's unclear if this will be posted online as well.