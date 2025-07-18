DEMON SLAYER: INFINITY CASTLE ARC Theme Songs Now Streaming

With still a few weeks to go until the international rollout Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba - The Movie: Infinity Castle Arc Chapter 1: Akaza Returns, Aniplex is at least giving fans a taste of the film in the form. No, it's not a new trailer, unfortunately. Rather, its the release of the movie's theme songs.

Both Aimer's "A World Where the Sun Never Rises" and LiSA's "Shine in the Cruel Night" are available to stream in full on most major music platforms, including Spotify, Apple Music, YouTube Music, Amazon Music, and more. Up until now, both songs were only previewed in the the trailer for the film.

In addition to releasing both themes, the official Demon Slayer social account shared the limited edition jacket and pre-release jacket artwork for each song.

This won't speed up the international debut of Infinity Castle Arc, but maybe it will help pass the time as we await its September 12th release in the United States.

Early impressions and reviews coming out of Japan hail Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba - Infinity Castle Arc Chapter 1: Akaza Returns as a must-see film, whether your fans of the manga or anime series. The movie has been described as a "rollercoaster of emotions" with breathtaking visuals and top-tier animation. Some viewers have even hailed it as Ufotable's best work ever.

These impressions are translating into incredible box office numbers as well. According to the latest reports, Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba - Infinity Castle Arc Chapter 1: Akaza Returns has blown past the previous opening-day box office record set previously by 2020's Demon Slayer: Mugen Train movie. The film reportedly brought in over 1.7 billion yen, or about $12 million dollars, setting an opening day box office record in Japan.

Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba - Infinity Castle Arc Chapter 1: Akaza Returns is the first of a trilogy of films that will adapt the final chapters of Koyoharu Gotouge's manga. Aniplex and Ufotable have not yet announced when we can expect Chapter 2 to be released in theaters.

Tanjiro Kamado – a boy who joined an organization dedicated to hunting down demons called the Demon Slayer Corps after his younger sister Nezuko was turned into a demon. While growing stronger and deepening his friendships and bonds with fellow corps members, Tanjiro has battled many demons with his comrades, Zenitsu Agatsuma and Inosuke Hashibira. Along the way, his journey has led him to fight alongside the Demon Slayer Corps’ highest-ranking swordsmen, the Hashira, including Flame Hashira Kyojuro Rengoku aboard the Mugen Train, Sound Hashira Tengen Uzui within the Entertainment District, as well as Mist Hashira Muichiro Tokito and Love Hashira Mitsuri Kanroji at the Swordsmith Village. As the Demon Slayer Corps members and Hashira engaged in a group strength training program, the Hashira Training, in preparation for the forthcoming battle against the demons, Muzan Kibutsuji appears at the Ubuyashiki Mansion. With the head of the Demon Corps in danger, Tanjiro and the Hashira rush to the headquarters but are plunged into a deep descent to a mysterious space by the hands of Muzan Kibutsuji. The destination of where Tanjiro and Demon Slayer Corps have fallen is the demons’ stronghold – the Infinity Castle. And so, the battleground is set as the final battle between the Demon Slayer Corps and the demons ignites.

Although we still have a few months until Infinity Castle Arc releases in the U.S., a special sneak peek is planned for San Diego Comic-Con later this month. Hopefully the footage shown during the Hall H presentation will be shared online for all to enjoy. Do you plan to see Infinity Castle Arc Chapter 1: Akaza Returns when it releases in theaters?