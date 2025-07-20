New English Subtitled Trailer For DEMON SLAYER: INFINITY CASTLE ARC Released

Aniplex USA has shared a new trailer for Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba - The Movie: Infinity Castle Arc Chapter 1. To be clear, this is the same 30-second trailer that was released just a day ago, but now with English subtitles, giving us a better understanding of what's going down.

Of course, anyone familiar with the original manga story probably already knows what sort of intensity to expect from the film, especially if you read some of the story spoilers online.

In any case, the new trailer, while brief, highlights some of the key battles that take place during Infinity Castle Arc Chapter 1, which is currently playing in theaters in Japan.

Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba - The Movie: Infinity Castle Arc Chapter 1 is the first of a planned trilogy of films that will adapt the climactic finale of Koyoharu Gotouge's manga. The final chapters follow the Demon Slayer Corps as the enter Muzan Kibutsuji's otherworldly, seemingly endless fortress that constantly shifts architecture.

Infinity Castle Arc Chapter 1 is specifically focuses on three major fights, which are briefly highlighted in the trailer. Of course, we've got the climactic showdown between Akaza, Tanjiro, and Giyu, but the first half of the film features the intense and emotional battles of Shinobu versus Douma and Zenitsu versus Kaigaku. The trailer also highlights Aimer's track "A World Where the Sun Never Rises," one of the movie's two theme songs.

Tanjiro Kamado – a boy who joined an organization dedicated to hunting down demons called the Demon Slayer Corps after his younger sister Nezuko was turned into a demon. While growing stronger and deepening his friendships and bonds with fellow corps members, Tanjiro has battled many demons with his comrades, Zenitsu Agatsuma and Inosuke Hashibira. Along the way, his journey has led him to fight alongside the Demon Slayer Corps’ highest-ranking swordsmen, the Hashira, including Flame Hashira Kyojuro Rengoku aboard the Mugen Train, Sound Hashira Tengen Uzui within the Entertainment District, as well as Mist Hashira Muichiro Tokito and Love Hashira Mitsuri Kanroji at the Swordsmith Village. As the Demon Slayer Corps members and Hashira engaged in a group strength training program, the Hashira Training, in preparation for the forthcoming battle against the demons, Muzan Kibutsuji appears at the Ubuyashiki Mansion. With the head of the Demon Corps in danger, Tanjiro and the Hashira rush to the headquarters but are plunged into a deep descent to a mysterious space by the hands of Muzan Kibutsuji. The destination of where Tanjiro and Demon Slayer Corps have fallen is the demons’ stronghold – the Infinity Castle. And so, the battleground is set as the final battle between the Demon Slayer Corps and the demons ignites.

Demon Slayer: Infinity Castle Arc Chapter 1 is off to a tremendous start in Japan where it broke the record for highest opening day, previously set by Demon Slayer: Mugen Train in 2020. Audiences have been raving about the new film online, applauding its powerful emotional narrative, breathtaking fight scenes, and stunning animation. The film has been widely hailed as some of Ufotable's finest work to date.

Unfortunately, trailers are all many of us will have to rely on for these next couple of weeks as we await the international rollout of the movie. Demon Slayer: Infinity Castle Arc Chapter 1 isn't scheduled to premiere in North Ameirca until September 12th. However, we can confirm that we'll be getting another look at the movie later this month at San Diego Comic-Con. The Demon Slayer Hall H presentation promises an exclusive sneak peek at the highly anticipated film, although we're not sure if it will be shared online.