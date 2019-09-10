THE CASE FILES OF JEWELER RICHARD: New Trailer Released For Upcoming Series

Jewelry mystery series, The Case Files Of Jeweler Richard, has revealed its new teaser. Hit the jump to check out the new footage!

When young Seigi Nakata rescues young British jeweler Richard Ranasinghe Dvorpian, a turn of events causes Seigi to work with Richard, not just in the jewelry store,but solving mysteries that the jewelry comes with. The series The Case Files Of Jeweler Richard is based on light novels that are written by Nanako Tsujimura and illustrated by Utako Yukihiro. A brand new teaser for the film has been released, that can be seen below. Check it out!







Excited for the new mystery series? Make sure to share your thoughts in the usual spot! The Case Files of Jeweler Richard is set to premier, in Japan, in January 2020!

