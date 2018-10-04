Crunchyroll Releases A Subbed STEINS;GATE 0 Trailer Ahead Of Thursday's Premiere

ABOUT STEINS; GATE

Steins; Gate is a visual novel video game from 5pb. and Nitroplus. It is the second entry from their Science Adventure series collaboration behind Chaos:Head and preceeds Robotics;Notes. Each entry in the Science Adventure series takes place in the same fictional universe though characters from one entry are rarely crucial to other installments. Instead, 5pb. and Nitroplus often place easter eggs in each game to show that the games are connected. Each series has a number of spinoff and prequels but the main titles are as follows:

Chaos; Head Steins; Gate Robotics; Notes Chaosl Child Steins; Gate 0

A 24 episode (and 1 OVA) Steins; Gate anime series was released in Spring 2011 from Studio White Fox. A 2012 sequel was released in the form of a 90-minute anime film, titled Steins;Gate: The Movie − Load Region of Déjà Vu.

Steins;Gate 0 premieres April 2018.

: The self-proclaimed mad scientist Rintarou Okabe rents out a room in a rickety old building in Akihabara, where he indulges himself in his hobby of inventing prospective "future gadgets" with fellow lab members: Mayuri Shiina, his air-headed childhood friend, and Hashida Itaru, a perverted hacker nicknamed "Daru." The three pass the time by tinkering with their most promising contraption yet, a machine dubbed the "Phone Microwave," which performs the strange function of morphing bananas into piles of green gel.

Though miraculous in itself, the phenomenon doesn't provide anything concrete in Okabe's search for a scientific breakthrough; that is, until the lab members are spurred into action by a string of mysterious happenings before stumbling upon an unexpected success—the Phone Microwave can send emails to the past, altering the flow of history.

Adapted from the critically acclaimed visual novel by 5pb. and Nitroplus, Steins;Gate takes Okabe through the depths of scientific theory and practicality. Forced across the diverging threads of past and present, Okabe must shoulder the burdens that come with holding the key to the realm of time.

: The dark untold story of Steins;Gate that leads with the eccentric mad scientist Okabe, struggling to recover from a failed attempt at rescuing Kurisu. He decides to give up and abandons his lively scientist alter ego, in pursuit to forget the past. When all seems to be normal, he is seemingly pulled back into the past by meeting an acquaintance of Kurisu, who tells him that they have begun testing a device that stores the memory of a human and creates a simulation of them with their characteristics and personalities. Okabe begins testing and finds out that the simulation of Kurisu has brought back anguish and some new unexpected tragedies.

Zero is a side story that explores events from the Beta Attractor Field's future that contribute in making the end of the original story possible.

