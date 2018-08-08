 STEINS;GATE 0 Voice Actress Ashly Burch Leaves Role Of Mayuri
The simuldub of Steins;Gate 0 has lost the voice of Mayuri in actress Ashly Burch. Hit the jump for the details on this recent departure.

marvelfreek94 | 8/8/2018
Filed Under: "Steins;Gate" Source: www.animenewsnetwork.com
FUNimation Entertainment has recently broken some rather disappointing news for Steins;Gate 0 fans. In a brief show update, the voice of Mayuri Shiina, Ashly Burch is going to be replaced by Megan Shipmann for the simuldub of the series. Burch, who also voices Sasha in Attack On Titan, recently shed some light on this decision and stated that after her announcement and apology, as this left her heartbroken, she had to leave over scheduling impossibilites.



While the news is most indeed sad for all parties involved, it will hopefully mean more great opportunities for the actress and maybe the hope that she will return to the role. Sad to see Ashley Burch go? Share your thoughts in the usual place.  
