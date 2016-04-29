A KONOSUBA Video Game Is Coming And It Looks Freakin' Awesome
The first blur-ray/DVD for the TV anime adaptation of Natsume Akatsuki KonoSuba: God's Blessing on This Wonderful World! will be bundled with a PC game. Check out the trailer below. It seems that not only will you fight beside your familiar party memebers of Darkness, Aqua and Megumin but they'll also be boss battles?
Well, if you needed any more incentive to purchase the first blu-ray/DVD release for KonoSuba, you've got it. A special limited-edition release of the TV anime will include a free PC video game.
The limited edition BD/DVD goes on sale in Japan on March 25 for 7,600 yen ($67 USD).
Popular RPG Marker creator tachi partnered with the novel's publisher Kadokawa and Studio DEEN to produce the game.
No word yet on when/if there will also be a North American release.
Season 2 of the anime kicked off during the Winter 2017 season and is currently being simulcast on Crunchyroll.
ABOUT KONOSUBA
Director: Kanasaki, Takaomi
Script Supervisor: Uezu, Makoto
Character Designs: Kikuta, Kouichi
Studio: Studio DEEN
SYNOPSIS: After dying a laughable and pathetic death on his way back from buying a game, high school student and recluse Kazuma Satou finds himself sitting before a beautiful but obnoxious goddess named Aqua. She provides the NEET with two options: continue on to heaven or reincarnate in every gamer's dream—a real fantasy world! Choosing to start a new life, Kazuma is quickly tasked with defeating a Demon King who is terrorizing villages. But before he goes, he can choose one item of any kind to aid him in his quest, and the future hero selects Aqua. But Kazuma has made a grave mistake—Aqua is completely useless!
Unfortunately, their troubles don't end here; it turns out that living in such a world is far different from how it plays out in a game. Instead of going on a thrilling adventure, the duo must first work to pay for their living expenses. Indeed, their misfortunes have only just begun!
