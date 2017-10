A New Director Will Be Taking Over For The TOKYO GHOUL: RE Anime Series

Tokyo Ghoul: RE Synopsis: In Tokyo Ghoul: RE, the Commission of Counter Ghoul is the only organizationfighting the Ghoul menace, and they will use every tool at their disposal to protect humanity from its ultimate predator. Their newest weapon in this hidden war is an experimental procedure that implants human investigators with a Ghoul’s Kagune, giving them Ghoul powers and abilities. But both the procedure and the newly formed Qs Squad are untested. Will they become heroes…or monsters?!

A principal staff listing has been spotted for the upcoming TV anime adaptation ofthe sequel to the horror manga series that spawned the 2014 hit anime. Veteran animator Odahiro Watanabe takes over for Shuhei Morita as director. Atsuko Nakajima will also be takeing over for Kazuhiro Miwa as character designer.Chuji Mikasano will be returning as the series composition. Studio Pierrot will be producing with cooperation from Pierrot +. Lead Natsuki Hanae was previously listed as returning. The project will be promoted on the stage at this year's Jump Festa event. The anime is planned for 2018.Here is the official promo teaser forfor your viewing pleasure!What are your thoughts on the article? Are you excited for moreanime to be coming soon? Are you a fan of the series? Who is your favorite character in the series? Let us know what you are thinking in the comments down below!