A New Director Will Be Taking Over For The TOKYO GHOUL: RE Anime Series
A principal staff listing has been spotted for the upcoming TV anime adaptation of Tokyo Ghoul: Re the sequel to the horror manga series that spawned the 2014 hit anime. Veteran animator Odahiro Watanabe takes over for Shuhei Morita as director. Atsuko Nakajima will also be takeing over for Kazuhiro Miwa as character designer.
The sequel to the 2014 hit anime series is planned to return in 2018. A new staff listing shows a new director will be taking over the series. Hit the jump for more details!
Chuji Mikasano will be returning as the series composition. Studio Pierrot will be producing with cooperation from Pierrot +. Lead Natsuki Hanae was previously listed as returning. The project will be promoted on the stage at this year's Jump Festa event. The anime is planned for 2018.
Here is the official promo teaser for Tokyo Ghoul: RE for your viewing pleasure!
Tokyo Ghoul: RE Synopsis: In Tokyo Ghoul: RE, the Commission of Counter Ghoul is the only organizationfighting the Ghoul menace, and they will use every tool at their disposal to protect humanity from its ultimate predator. Their newest weapon in this hidden war is an experimental procedure that implants human investigators with a Ghoul’s Kagune, giving them Ghoul powers and abilities. But both the procedure and the newly formed Qs Squad are untested. Will they become heroes…or monsters?!
What are your thoughts on the article? Are you excited for more Tokyo Ghoul anime to be coming soon? Are you a fan of the series? Who is your favorite character in the series? Let us know what you are thinking in the comments down below!
DISCLAIMER
: AnimeMojo.com is protected under the DMCA (Digital Millenium Copyright Act) and... [MORE]
DISCLAIMER
: AnimeMojo.com is protected from liability under the DMCA (Digital Millenium Copyright Act) and "Safe Harbor" provisions. This post was submitted by a volunteer contributor who has agreed to our Code of Conduct
. CBM will disable users who knowingly commit plagiarism, piracy, trademark or copyright infringement. Please contact us
for expeditious removal of copyrighted/trademarked content. Learn more about our copyright and trademark policies HERE
. [LESS]