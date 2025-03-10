A TALE OF THE SECRET SAINT Light Novels Gets Anime Adaptation

Earth Star Entertainment has officially announced last week that A Tale of the Secret Saint (Tensei Shita Daiseijo wa, Seijo de Aru Koto wo Hitakakusu), the light novel series written by Touya and illustrated by chibi, is getting an official anime adaptation. The announcement was accompanied by celebratory illustrations from manga adaptation artist Mahito Aobe and A Tale of the Secret Saint ZERO manga artist Shiina. Check out the twitter announcement video below:

Here is the tweet with the celebration illustrations from both the manga adaptation artist Mahito Aobe and A Tale Of The Secret Saint ZERO manga artist Shiina.



For the main cast the anime will feature a talented voice cast, so far they have announced:

Shion Wakayama as Fia Ruud

Shinnosuke Tokudome as Zavilia

Yūichirō Umehara as Saviz Náv

Nobunaga Shimazaki as Cyril Sutherland

Fans waiting for more details won’t have to wait long. The anime will have a special stage event at the Hakuhodo DY MaP Booth during AnimeJapan 2025 on March 22nd, where more information about the adaptationwill most likely be revealed.



A Tale Of The Secret Saint Synopsis: The story follows Fia, a young woman who has always dreamed of becoming a knight, despite being the weakest in her family of warriors. She trains relentlessly to prove herself, but when she finally gets a chance to prove her worth by slaying a small demon, she ends up facing a dragon instead. As she suffers a fatal injury, memories from a past life flood her mind—revealing that she was once a legendary Saint who defeated the Demon King. However, her former life ended in suffering because of her immense power, making her fearful of embracing that part of herself again. Now, with her long-dormant magic rekindled, Fia must navigate her new reality, torn between her dream of being a knight and the overwhelming power of her past self.



The series originally debuted on Shōsetsuka ni Narō (Let’s Be Novelists!) in January 2019, before being picked up by Earth Star Entertainment, which published the first print volume in June 2019. The 11th novel volume is set to release in a few days on March 14th, 2025. The series has gained significant recognition, ranking second place in the Tankōbon and Novel rankings in the 2025 and 2024 editions of Kono Light Novel ga Sugoi! (This Light Novel Is Amazing!)—one of Japan’s most prestigious light novel rankings. The manga adaptation by Mahito Aobe began serialization in Comic Earth Star in November 2019, with the 12th volume releasing on March 12, 2025.



For fans looking to dive deeper into the world, Seven Seas is also publishing the prequel series, A Tale of the Secret Saint ZERO. The prequel novels, first released by Earth Star Entertainment in July 2022, explore earlier events in the story’s universe. The fifth novel volume was released on December 18th, 2024, and the manga adaptation, illustrated by Shiina, launched in October 2023. The third volume of the prequel manga is set for release on March 12th, 2025.



With a rich story, strong fan reception, and a growing franchise, A Tale of the Secret Saint has the beginnings to make a major impact as it transitions to anime. There will also be the AnimeJapan 2025 event at the end of the month, where more details about the show and other anime series are expected to be unveiled!

