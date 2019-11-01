ACE OF DIAMOND ACT II Anime Series Reveals New Teaser Visual

The anime adaptation's sequel to author Yuji Terajima's sports shonen manga series, Ace of Diamond , has revealed a new teaser visual. Here is more information on the series.

official diaace website has shared a new teaser visual for the upcoming anime sequel Ace of Diamond Act II. The visual has two main characters look pumped up and ready to play. The two latest actors are Ayumu Murase as Kaoru Yui and Tasuku Hatanaka as Hirofumi Asada. These two actors join the confirmed cast of the following:

Cast

Takahiro Sakura as Kazuya Miyuki

Ryota Osaka as Eijun Sawamura

Natsuki Hanae as Haruichi Kominato

Nobunaga Shimazaki as Satoru Furuya

Staff

Director - Mitsuyuki Masuhara

Writer - Takeshi Konuta

Music - Frying-Pan

Studio - Madhouse, Production I.G

The Ace of Diamond Act II manga series is written by Yuji Terajima, published by Kodansha in the Weekly Shonen Magazine and has been running since 2015 with 13 volumes out right now. The first anime series titled Ace of Diamond aired from October 6, 2013 to March 28, 2016 and has 131 episodes.

The original anime series titled Ace of Diamond aired from October 6, 2013 to March 28, 2016 and has 126 episodes with 5 OVAs. Mitsuyuki Masuhara directed it, Takeshi Konuta wrote the script, Frying-Pan produced the music and the studios that animated it were Madhouse and Production I.G.