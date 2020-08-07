AHIRU NO SORA Manga Creator Criticizes Diomedéa's Anime Adaptation

While a number of TV anime series have suffered from delays related to the coronavirus COVID-19 pandemic, the Ahiru no Sora TV anime adaptation from Studio Diomedea has continued to trudge along. The anime began back in October 2019 as part of the fall anime season for a planned four cours (four seasons). Surprisingly, the COVID-19 pandemic has not resulted in any delays.

While it seems as if the Ahiru no Sora anime should be celebrated right now for its ability to churn out new episodes week after week during these uncertain times, the franchise's manga creator is less than thrilled. According to translated Tweets from ANN, Takeshi Hinata is not happy with some of the artistic direction taken by the anime studio.

Hinata reportedly Tweeted, "You're the worst." in a reply to a Tweet from the anime's official Twitter account. When the anime deleted the Tweet in question, Hinata then posted a screencap of the original exchange, while adding, "If you're going to run away, then don't do it in the first place."

It seems Hinata is upset because the art direction of the anime is making the show eerily reminiscent of another popular basketball TV anime, Kuroko's Basketball. In more Tweets, Hinata explained, "I've been receiving a series of direct messages, which made me think: 'It's diomedéa, so it can't be helped.' A part of me wants to say that, but I can't bring myself to do that when it's about my own manga. If I caused discomfort to fans of that project, then I apologize. I also want to apologize to the people who are true Ahiru no Sora readers. I think that the direction of the anime is disappointing and terrible. I apologize once again."