AKIRA The Collector's Edition Is Coming Soon from FUNimation!
Akira has been in the news for the past few days and FUNimation took the time to announce that a Akira collectors edition is in the works. The collector's edition is set to release on June 6th, 2017 and is now available for pre-order. This is a must have if you are a fan of the movie!
Check out the Akira preview trailer and the synopsis below
The collectors edition comes in a steelbook case with the Blu-Ray and DVD along with a 32 page behind the scenes booklet.
About Akira:
Akira isn't just a movie - it's the genesis of a genre. Katsuhiro Otomo's landmark cyberpunk classic obliterated the boundaries of feature-length animation and forced the world to look into the future. Without Kaneda and Tetsuo, without espers and psionic assassins, without that iconic motorcycle - our world would be a far less exciting place to exist.
