AKIRA The Collector's Edition Is Coming Soon from FUNimation!

FUNimation announced that an Akira Collector's Edition is in the works! Hit the jump, check out the preview trailer and all the details!

Taylor Beames | 3/31/2017
Filed Under: "Akira"
Akira has been in the news for the past few days and FUNimation took the time to announce that a Akira collectors edition is in the works. The collector's edition is set to release on June 6th, 2017 and is now available for pre-order. This is a must have if you are a fan of the movie!

Check out the Akira preview trailer and the synopsis below and let us know what you think in the comment section! Don't have an AnimeMojo account? Sign up for free HERE!


 
The collectors edition comes in a steelbook case with the Blu-Ray and DVD along with a 32 page behind the scenes booklet. 

About Akira:

Akira isn't just a movie - it's the genesis of a genre. Katsuhiro Otomo's landmark cyberpunk classic obliterated the boundaries of feature-length animation and forced the world to look into the future. Without Kaneda and Tetsuo, without espers and psionic assassins, without that iconic motorcycle - our world would be a far less exciting place to exist.
