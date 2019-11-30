Anime-Focused Tattoo Shop Is Now Open For Business In Dallas, Texas

If you're out looking to get a Naruto tattoo, then there's a shop in Texas that focuses more on Anime tattoos than anything else, so check them out.

Have you ever thought of getting an anime tattoo? That answer is probably a huge yes, and we can understand why since you're a fan of the genre. Now, there are many tattoo shops in the United States of America, but not all focus solely on anime.

Not too long ago, a tattoo artist made it clear on Twitter that he has opened a new shop in Dallas, Texas, that specializes in anime-based tattoos. The poster, who goes by the name, inkbypnut, claims his new company as sold many of its anime goodies to kick things off.

We should note that the official opening date is on December 7th, so if you are a fan of anime, the chance is there to get your tattoos before the holidays in a bid to show off to your friend and peers.

So far, inkbypnut has shared some of his work Twitter, and we have to say, it doesn’t look half bad at all. The man is clearly talented, and that means, the cost could be too expensive for some. We suggest getting in contact with the artist to learn about the overall cost.

Appointments are currently being booked, so jump at the opportunity now to become one of the first.