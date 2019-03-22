ANIMEJAPAN 2019: BLACKFOX TV Anime Announces Premiere Date And Releases New Key Visual
It seeems Studio 3HZ's upcoming original TV anime Blackfox will actually have a limited theatrical run before hitting Japanese airwaves. Both will premiere in the Fall, however, an exact date was not disclosed.
AnimeJapan is in full-swing and Studio 3Hz's original TV anime Black Fox has revealed a new key visual along with the reveal of the anime's premiere data.
In additon to the TV anime, a live-action adaptation will also be released, which switches periods from a far-flung future to the samurai era of Japan.
Living in a ninja residence tucked away in a corner of a futuristic city is Rikka, the eldest daughter of a Ninja clan, who looks up to her father—a researcher—very much. Carrying on with her life normally, Rikka's home came suddenly under attack one day. Driven into a corner, what would she do to overcome this crisis? Rip darkness to pieces and become "BLACK"!
Get ready for a fast and furious onslaught of anime announcements, trailers and release date as AnimeJapan 2019 is currently underway in Japan. If you're unfamiliar with the industry-geared con, check out our previously written guide about all the biggest anime conventions celebrated each year.
