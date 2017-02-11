Aniplex Offers A Look At HoneyWorks’ OUR LOVE HAS ALWAYS BEEN 10 CENTIMETERS APART Anime
Much like the films it is a spin off from, the series is inspired by the music from the popular Vocaloid group’s “Confess Your Love Committee -Romance Series-” which has garnered over 400 million views on Youtube, NicoNico and other platforms.
The anime aka “Boku10” is a spin-off of HoneyWorks’ two-part films, I’ve always liked you. and The moment you fall in love. Aniplex has revealed the subtitled trailer and more info on the TV Anime series!
Lay-duce (Fate/Grand Order –First Order-) will be animating the series alongside Director Takura Tsukada (Full Metal Alchemist: Brotherhood) and series composition by Yoshimi Narita from the previous two films. Our love has always been 10 centimeters apart. begins its six-episode run on November 24th on Crunchyroll.
Here is the official subtitled trailer followed by more information down below for your viewing pleasure!
Our Love Has Always Been 10 Centimeters Apart Synopsis: Under the cherry blossom tree at Sakuragaoka High School’s Entrance Ceremony, Miou Aida meets Haruki Serizawa for the first time.
“My name is Miou and it means beautiful cherry blossom.”
“I’m Haruki. It stands for sparkling spring.”
As spring babies, they both feel an unexplainable connection.
Ever since that day, their eyes chased after each other.
Miou, who is in the arts club, is reserved, while Haruki, who is part of the movies club, is active and very social. Despite their completely different personalities, they found themselves walking home together after school every day.
While many mistook them as a couple, their relationship remained a little more than friends, but not yet a couple. Even as their feelings for each other grows stronger…
As they stop to sit on the steps of a deck on their walk home, Miou cannot help but ask,
“Haruki…do you like anyone?”
Haruki replies,
“I do like someone…what about you?”
Just 10 centimeters between their hands.
It’s just 10 centimeters, but the distance remains…
