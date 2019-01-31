Aniplex USA Confirms 14 Blu-ray Volumes Will Soon Go Out Of Print
In yesterdays, anime VHS tapes were extremely limited in North American and were often accompanied by a hefty sticker price. This phenomenon often occurred with old school JRPGS as well (don't even bother looking up the current price of Suikoden II).
If you're a big fan of Blue Exorcist and don't already own the first two volumes, you might not want to wait any longer. Once they go out of print, expect to pay a hefty resale price.
With the advent of DVD's and blu-ray, prices have come down, relatively speaking, but there are still a few outliers. Case in point, Aniplex of American recently confirmed to ANN that 14 of their releases would soon exhaust their stock. That means it will become increasingly difficult to find them on retailer shelves and the going rate for these titles on various resale platforms are about to get a steep asking price.
Check out a full list of the 14 titles below:
In addition, Right Stuff is reporting that several other titles from Aniplex of American are also about to become very rare (however, Aniplex has not confirmed their status):
-
Blue Exorcist: Kyoto Saga Volume 1 Blu-ray Disc
-
Blue Exorcist: Kyoto Saga Volume 1 DVD
-
Blue Exorcist: Kyoto Saga Volume 2 Blu-ray Disc
-
Blue Exorcist: Kyoto Saga Volume 2 DVD
-
Charlotte Volume 1 Blu-ray Disc
-
Charlotte Volume 2 Blu-ray Disc
-
DRRR!! The Greatest Hits Sweet Strange Memories CD (Import)
-
DRRRWRAPPING!! DRRR!! Best CD/DVD (Import)
-
Fate/stay night: Unlimited Blade Works Limited Edition Blu-ray Disc Box Set 1
-
Fate/stay night: Unlimited Blade Works Limited Edition Blu-ray Disc Box Set 2
-
Sword Art Online the Movie: Ordinal Scale OST CD (Import)
-
Utamonogatari: Monogatari Series Theme Song Compilation Album Limited Edition (Import)
-
WWW.WAGNARIA!! Volume 1 Blu-ray Disc
-
WWW.WAGNARIA!! Volume 2 Blu-ray Disc
Click here to see the full list.
-
Kill la Kill Volume 1 DVD
-
Plastic Memories Volume 1 Blu-ray
-
Aldnoah.Zero Volume 1 DVD
-
The Asterisk War Volume 2 Blu-ray
-
Servant x Service DVD
