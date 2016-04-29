Another New Promo For BLUE EXORCIST Season 2

Once a popular shonen anime back in 2011, it's been 6 years since the end of the 25 episode anime and many fans say too much time has passed. Are you among their number or will you be carving out time during the Winter season to continue watching?

The Kyoto Impure King arc begins in the fifth volume of Kazue Katō's manga.

ANIME KEY STAFF

Director: Koichi Hatsumi

Script Supervisor: Toshiya Ono

Character Designer: Keigo Sasaki

MANGA VOLUME ARCS

Volume 01: True Cross Academy arc

Volume 02: True Cross Academy arc

Volume 03: True Cross Academy arc/ Training Camp arc

Volume 04: Training Camp arc

Volume 05: Kyoto Impure King arc

Volume 06: Kyoto Impure King arc

Volume 07: Kyoto Impure King arc

Volume 08: Kyoto Impure King arc

Volume 09 : Kyoto Impure King arc/ Terror of the Krakken arc

Volume 10: True Cross Academy Festival arc

Volume 11: True Cross Academy Festival arc

Volume 12: True Cross Academy Festival arc/ Illuminati arc

Volume 13: Illuminati arc

Volume 14: Illuminati arc

Volume 15: Exorcist Exam arc

Volume 16: Exorcist Exam arc

Volume 17: Aomori arc