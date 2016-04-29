Another New Promo For BLUE EXORCIST Season 2
A third new promo for Blue Exorcist: Kyoto Saga, the long awaited second season of the TV anime, has been released - hihglighting the new opening theme from UVERworld.
The official Blue Exorcist: Kyoto Saga website
has released a new promo for the show's upcoming seconde season, which features the new opening theme song (OP) "Itteki no Eikyō" (Drop's Influence) sung by UVERworld. In the two previously released promos
, Rin Akatsuki's ending theme song (ED) "Kono Te de" (With This Hand) can be heard.
The second season premieres on January 6. Most fans from the first series are wondering hwo the second season will address the fact that the first season broke off from the manga and had an anime original ending that made some pretty significant changes to the source material. Will those changes be addressed or will the second season simply ignore them?
Once a popular shonen anime back in 2011, it's been 6 years since the end of the 25 episode anime and many fans say too much time has passed. Are you among their number or will you be carving out time during the Winter season to continue watching?
The Kyoto Impure King arc begins in the fifth volume of Kazue Katō's manga.
ANIME KEY STAFF
Director: Koichi Hatsumi
Script Supervisor: Toshiya Ono
Character Designer: Keigo Sasaki
Ao no Exorcist S2 PV2 by pKjd
In the late Edo Period, a demon known as the Impure King killed thousands of people. After defeating the demon, the Knights of the True Cross kept its left eye safely sealed away on Academy grounds - but now someone has stolen it! Hearing the thief has taken a child hostage, Yukio and Rin go to help. The investigation and pursuit will lead Rin and his friends to Kyoto and involve them even deeper in a sinister plot! But will his friends' knowledge that Rin is the son of Satan drive a wedge between them?
