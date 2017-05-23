Shonen Headlines Pictures Videos Wallpaper

ASIAN KUNG-FU GENERATION Will Be Live In Concert In Los Angeles This July

You'd be hard pressed to find a Japanese rock band more synonymous with anime than Asian Kung-Fu Generation. If you live in (or near) Los Angeles, CA, here's your chance to see them live in concert.

Today, tickets went on sale for a special Asian Kung-Fu Generation concet taking place on July 02 at the Teragram Ballroom in Los Angeles.  The Japanese rock band is a fan favorite within the North American otaku scene.  They've provided several opening and closing theme songs for Naruto, Naruto Shippuden, Bleach, ERASED and Fullmetal Alchemist. 

The Los Angeles stop is part of the band's world tour, which kicks off with back-to-back performances in Tokyo on June 26-27.  Check out their official tour site to see if they'll be stopping anywhere close to your kneck of the woods.
