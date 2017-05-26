ASSASSINATION CLASSROOM: Korosensei Kill Attempts Episodes 1-5
AnimeMojo's assassination class is back in session! Take a seat and watch as the students of 3-E try to kill their teacher and become filthy rich! Korosensei is one speedy little devil and the students are still trying to figure out the best ways of approaching the assassination attempt.
The students of 3-E get pretty creative when they try to take out their teacher Korosensei. Check out the kill attempts from the first five episodes of Assassination Classrooom.
Some of the attempts are pretty sneaky, while others are pretty straight forward. Heck, even some of the other teachers are getting in on the action! Check out the assassinatin attempts from the first five episodes of season 1 below!
How would you kill Korosensei? Let us know in the comment section below!
About Assassination Classroom Season 1:
The Earth is threatened by a powerful creature who destroyed 70% of the Moon with its power, rendering into the shape of a crescent moon forever. The creature claims that within a year, Earth will also be destroyed by him, but he offers mankind a chance to avert this fate. In class 3-E at Kunugigaoka Junior High School, he starts working as a homeroom teacher where he teaches his students not only regular subjects, but the ways of assassination. The Japanese government promises a reward of ¥10 billion (i.e. 100 million USD) to whoever among the students succeeds to kill their teacher, whom they have named "Korosensei" ( Korosens?, lit. Killing Teacher). However, this has proven to be an almost impossible task, as he has several inhuman abilities at his disposal, including the capacity of moving at Mach 20.
