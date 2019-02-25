Atsushi Ōkubo's FIRE FORCE Finally Gets English Subbed Teaser Trailer
In case you've been living udner a rock for the past couple of months, Soul Eater creator Atsushi Ōkubo's Fire Force is getting an anime. The Fire Force anime was announced in November of last year but we didn't get too much information on the project; other than the fact that it would be produced by David Production (JoJo's Bizarre World).
Fire Force, the new series by Soul Eater manga creator Atsushi Ōkubo, got a teaser trailer last month — and we finally get the english subbed version. Take a look.
Back in December, we found out that Fire Force's Shinra Kusakabe — the series' main protagonist — would be voiced by Gakuto Kajiwara, who is the same voice actor that lends his voice to play Black Clover's Asta.
It was around that time that we finally got our first look at the Fire Force anime in action. Unfortunately, however, the teaser trailer was completely in Japanese; until now.
Thanks to the people over at IGN, we have an English subbed version of Atsushi Ōkubo's Fire Force anime. Other than the teaser trailer being subbed, there are no added scenes that we haven't seen before. We still don't have an official release date, but the series is expected to air at some point this year on Funimation Now.
From the creator of Soul Eater comes Fire Force, a battle fantasy anime where humans are spontaneously bursting into flames and one team of soldiers is tasked with solving the epidemic.
Fire Force will be released at some point in 2019.
