Atsushi Ōkubo's FIRE FORCE Finally Gets English Subbed Teaser Trailer

From the creator of Soul Eater comes Fire Force, a battle fantasy anime where humans are spontaneously bursting into flames and one team of soldiers is tasked with solving the epidemic.

Fire Force will be released at some point in 2019.

In case you've been living udner a rock for the past couple of months,creator Atsushi Ōkubo'sis getting an anime. Theanime was announced in November of last year but we didn't get too much information on the project; other than the fact that it would be produced by David Production ().Back in December, we found out that's Shinra Kusakabe — the series' main protagonist — would be voiced by Gakuto Kajiwara, who is the same voice actor that lends his voice to play's Asta.It was around that time that we finally got our first look at theanime in action. Unfortunately, however, the teaser trailer was completely in Japanese; until now.Thanks to the people over at IGN, we have an English subbed version of Atsushi Ōkubo'sanime. Other than the teaser trailer being subbed, there are no added scenes that we haven't seen before. We still don't have an official release date, but the series is expected to air at some point this year on Funimation Now.Take a look: