ATTACK ON TITAN Anime Film ATTACK ON TITAN: THE ROAR OF AWAKENING Has Been Announced
In a second announcement, we now know that Attack on Titan will also be getting a new movie event, prior to season 3's premiere. It will be titled "Kakusei no Hoko (The Roar of Awakening)," and it will be a compilation of the season 2.As incentive for fans, Attack on Titan manga creator Haime Isayama is drawing an illustration for the film, as a bonus for the film attendees.
Attack on Titan fans were psyched to hear the official announcement of the show's third season, but the announcements are not done rolling in yet!
Attack on Titan season 2 came with some big reveals about the nature of the titans, as well as some big betrayals within the ranks of the scouts. While Eren learned he is a pivotal power player in this war, the Beast Titan proved to be a much bigger threat than anyone imagined - and we still have yet to learn who the Beast's mysterious human ally even is.
Here is the official poster and trailer for Attack On Titan Season 3 down below for your viewing pleasure!
What are your thoughts on the news of even more Attack On Titan anime content?! Are you excited for the third season to come to life? Do you like the manga or anime better? Let us know what your thoughts are in the comments down below!
