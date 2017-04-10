BATMAN NINJA Anime Movie Revealed Ahead Of NYCC 2017 Panel
WB Japan and WB Entertainment have been working on a secret Batman project and their set to reveal the first details tomorrow at a special New York Comic-Con panel presentation. The film is coming in 2018 and will be directed by Jumpei Mizusaki, who's credited as a producer on JoJo's Bizarre Adventure. The story was written by the trio of Kazuki Nakashima (Gurren Lagann, Kill la Kill), Leo Chu (Afro Samurai: Resurrection) and Eric Garcia (Repo Men).
Anime fans should expect to learn a lot more details about the surprising Batman anime film coming in 2018 at the project's NYCC panel tomorrow.
Keep it locked to Anime Mojo as we'll have more details to share right after the panel ends tomorrow.
Warner Bros. Japan and Warner Bros. Home Entertainment team up for an eye-popping addition to the Batman animated legacy with Batman Ninja, a spectacular, all-new anime film coming in 2018. Be among the first to witness the premiere of colorful footage from this imaginative take on Batman and many of his connected characters. Panelists will include director Jumpei Mizusaki, character designer Takashi Okazaki, screenwriter Kazuki Nakashima, English-language screenwriters Leo Chu & Eric Garcia and some potential special guests.
