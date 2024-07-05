BATMAN NINJA VS. YAKUZA LEAGUE Debuts First Teaser Trailer And Key Visual

Kicking off Anime Expo 2024, Warner Bros. Japan shared the first teaser trailer for Batman Ninja vs. Yakuza League.

A sequel to the 2018 Batman Ninja film, the Caped Crusader once again returns to feudal Japan. While specific plot details are still being kept under wraps, the teaser trailer gives us a general idea of what to expect.

Transported into this "world unlike any other," Batman and Robin find themselves facing off against a twisted version fo the Justice League. The trailer teases Yaukza versions of Green Lantern, Aquaman, The Flash, and Wonder Woman -- all of whom look incredible (and incredibly dangerous).

In addition to the trailer, Warner Bros. Japan also shared a new key visual poster creaed by character designer Takashi Okazaki. The poster is a more dramatic take on the teaser and gives us a better look at the Yakuza League, including Green Lantern (Jessica Cruz) in Japanese kimono garment with a Japanese lantern, a fisherman-like Aquaman with a twisted headband, The Flash donning a traditional Japanese straw hat, and Wonder Woman with an eagle tattoo holding a Japanese sword in her hand.

It was previously confirmed that Koichi Yamadera will return as the voice of Batman, although no new casting information was revealed.

Junpei Mizusaki, who directed Batman Ninja and also animated the CG anime opening themes for JoJo's Bizarre Adventure, is returning to helm the sequel alongside Shinji Takagi (unit director for Blood: The Last Vampire). Other returning staff members include scriptwriter Kazuki Nakashima, character designer Takashi Okazaki, and composer Yugo Kanno. Kamikaze Douga is again animating the film.

No release date was announced although the teaser states that Batman Ninja vs. Yakuza League is "coming soon." Other details such as streaming platforms have not been announced, although Suicide Squad Isekai, another DC-inspired anime from Warner Bros. Japan, was released in the United States on both Max and Hulu. In fact, Hulu just dropped the English dub of the first four episodes of the anime series.

However, it's also worth noting that 2018's Batman Ninja is not available on either streaming platform. The film was released digitally in the United States and while you can purchase it or rent it digitally on various platforms, it doesn't seem to be included with any specific streaming service.

Similar to Batman vs. Yakuza League, the 2018 film transports the Caped Crusader from Gotham City to feudal Japan. With the help of some trusted allies, Batman must defeat various villains who have taken the form of feudal lords. The synopsis, courtesy of DC, reads:

Batman Ninja takes a journey across the ages as Gorilla Grodd’s time displacement machine transports many of Batman’s worst enemies to feudal Japan—along with the Dark Knight and a few of his allies. The villains take over the forms of the feudal lords that rule the divided land, with the Joker taking the lead among the warring factions. As his traditional high-tech weaponry is exhausted almost immediately, Batman must rely on his intellect and his allies—including Catwoman and the extended Bat-family—to restore order to the land, and return to present-day Gotham City.

As always, keep it tuned to Anime Mojo for all the latest news coming out of Anime Expo 2024.