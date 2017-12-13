ALITA: BATTLE ANGEL Director Explains The Reasoning Behind The "Anime-Eyes" That Has Everyone Freaking Out

Following a fairly solid debut trailer, the only thing being discussed online about Alita: Battle Angel is the title heroine's weird eyes...

Set in the 26th century, Alita tells of a female cyborg (Salazar) that is discovered in a scrapyard by a scientist. With no memory of her previous life except her deadly martial-arts training, the woman becomes a bounty hunter, tracking down criminals. The action-adventure story is meant to serve as a backdrop to themes of self-discovery and the search for love.



The full cast for the film includes:

Rosa Salazar as Alita

Christoph Waltz as Dr. Ido

Jackie Earle Haley is rumored to be playing Desty Nova or possibly Kaos

Ed Skrein as Zapan

Mahershala Ali as Vector

Keean Johnson as Hugo

Lana Condor as Koyomi

Leonard Wu as Kinuba

Marko Zaror as Ajakutty

Jorge Lendeborg Jr. as Van/Tanji

Eiza Gonzales in an undisclosed role

Jennifer Connelly in an undisclosed role

Michelle Rodriguez as Gelda

Robert Rodriguez directs, while James Cameron serves as executive producer.

Cameron and Laeta Kalogridis wrote the script.



Alita: Battle Angel currently has a July 20, 2018 release date.

anddirector James Cameron had been trying to make a live-actionadaptation for over a decade. However, when the project finally began to make serious progress, 20th Century Fox decided to push forward with thesequels, meaning Cameron would be unavailable to direct his passion project. Enter Robert Rodriguez, director ofandHowever, with the launch of the first trailer for the film, online chatter has been focused on one thing, the anime-eyes placed on the cyborg title character, as played by Rosa Salazar. Speaking to Empire Magazine , Rodriguez explained, "There's still a long time between the film's release in July 2018 so it will be interesting to see whether Fox, Cameron and Rodriguez stick on the current course or if the next trailer will show tweaks to Alita's vfx eyes. It's definitely something to track over the next 7 months.