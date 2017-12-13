ALITA: BATTLE ANGEL Director Explains The Reasoning Behind The "Anime-Eyes" That Has Everyone Freaking Out
Terminator and Avatar director James Cameron had been trying to make a live-action Battle Angel Alita adaptation for over a decade. However, when the project finally began to make serious progress, 20th Century Fox decided to push forward with the Avatar sequels, meaning Cameron would be unavailable to direct his passion project. Enter Robert Rodriguez, director of Sin City and Grindhouse.
Following a fairly solid debut trailer, the only thing being discussed online about Alita: Battle Angel is the title heroine's weird eyes...
However, with the launch of the first trailer for the film, online chatter has been focused on one thing, the anime-eyes placed on the cyborg title character, as played by Rosa Salazar. Speaking to Empire Magazine, Rodriguez explained, "It was always [James Cameron]’s intention to create a photo-realistic version of the manga eyes that we’re so accustomed to seeing. We really wanted to honor that tradition and see that look standing next to any human character. To have the right person to emote behind it was really essential. Her origins are in the film and you understand why she looks that way. If the eyes are the windows to the soul, we have some pretty big windows. You can see a lot going on in there! When it gets to the emotional scenes it’s really uncanny and striking. And captivating!"
There's still a long time between the film's release in July 2018 so it will be interesting to see whether Fox, Cameron and Rodriguez stick on the current course or if the next trailer will show tweaks to Alita's vfx eyes. It's definitely something to track over the next 7 months.
PLOT DESCRIPTION (per THR)
Set in the 26th century, Alita tells of a female cyborg (Salazar) that is discovered in a scrapyard by a scientist. With no memory of her previous life except her deadly martial-arts training, the woman becomes a bounty hunter, tracking down criminals. The action-adventure story is meant to serve as a backdrop to themes of self-discovery and the search for love.
The full cast for the film includes:
Robert Rodriguez directs, while James Cameron serves as executive producer. Cameron and Laeta Kalogridis wrote the script.
Rosa Salazar as Alita
Christoph Waltz as Dr. Ido
Jackie Earle Haley is rumored to be playing Desty Nova or possibly Kaos
Ed Skrein as Zapan
Mahershala Ali as Vector
Keean Johnson as Hugo
Lana Condor as Koyomi
Leonard Wu as Kinuba
Marko Zaror as Ajakutty
Jorge Lendeborg Jr. as Van/Tanji
Eiza Gonzales in an undisclosed role
Jennifer Connelly in an undisclosed role
Michelle Rodriguez as Gelda
Alita: Battle Angel currently has a July 20, 2018 release date.
