ALITA: BATTLE ANGEL Fans Petition For Sequel By Flying A Plane With A Banner Over The Oscars
Alita: Battle Angel debuted back in February 2019. The live-action cyberpunk film was directed by Robert Rodriguez, produced by James Cameron, and based on the Japanese manga series from the 1990s called Battle Angel Alita — or Gunnm — by artist Yukito Kishiro.
The 92nd Academy Awards recently took place and the Alita Army funded a plane with a banner to fly overhead in effort to get a sequel to Alita: Battle Angel made.
Made on a $170 million budget, Alita: Battle Angel made $404 million at the box office during its time in theatres — and whether the film broke even seems to be a pretty contentious subject. Reviews were mixed at best with praise for Rosa Salazar's performance as the titular heroine, the action scenes, and visual effects. However, the writing and screenplay itself were panned.
Regardless, it seems to have struck a chord with quite a few people and seems to have quickly become somewhat of a cult classic. These fans are adamant that Alita: Battle Angel should get a follow-up — and they're not just stopping at online petitions on Change.org but rather taking it to the streets (or rather the skies).
The Alita Army (that's what the adamant group of fans call themselves) raised enough money to fly a plane with a banner over the recent Academy Awards event. This banner read "#AlitaSequel #AlitaArmy," and was noticed by both the star and one of the producers of the film.
Rosa Salazar simply took to social media with the reaction "Wow," while producer Jon Landau responded by showing gratitude. “Thank you to The Alita Army for your never ending support and for making Alita: Battle Angel a unique part of the Oscars….” Landau wrote in a Facebook post.
It certainly goes to show just how dedicated and determined the Alita Army is. Here's hoping their efforts pay off in the end.
DISCLAIMER
: AnimeMojo.com is protected under the DMCA (Digital Millenium Copyright Act) and... [MORE]
DISCLAIMER
: AnimeMojo.com is protected from liability under the DMCA (Digital Millenium Copyright Act) and "Safe Harbor" provisions. This post was submitted by a volunteer contributor who has agreed to our Code of Conduct
. CBM will disable users who knowingly commit plagiarism, piracy, trademark or copyright infringement. Please contact us
for expeditious removal of copyrighted/trademarked content. Learn more about our copyright and trademark policies HERE
. [LESS]