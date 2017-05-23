ALITA: BATTLE ANGEL Teaser Poster Spotted At Las Vegas Licensing Expo
The annual Las Vegas Licensing Expo is a convention where various consumer goods come together to form partnerships. In the film industry, a studio with an upcoming release make make a special marketing presentation (or even hold a special screening) and then sit back and field offers from other companies looking to license that movie's characters, logos etc. for things such as t-shirts, special cereal, toys, and so on.
The first teaser poster for director Robert Rodgriguez and producer James Camero's live-action Battle Angel Alita film was spotted on the floor of the Las Vegas Licensing Expo.
As such, it's a yearly event that sometime offers up the first look at costumes, props and other material from upcoming films and such is the case with Universal's upcoming Battle Angel Alita movie. In the convention center's rafters, eagle-eyed attendees have spotted a poster for the upcoming film, with the quote, "I do not stand by in the presence of evil."
PLOT DESCRIPTION (per THR)
Set in the 26th century, Alita tells of a female cyborg (Salazar) that is discovered in a scrapyard by a scientist. With no memory of her previous life except her deadly martial-arts training, the woman becomes a bounty hunter, tracking down criminals. The action-adventure story is meant to serve as a backdrop to themes of self-discovery and the search for love.
The full cast for the film includes:
Robert Rodriguez directs, while James Cameron serves as executive producer. Cameron and Laeta Kalogridis wrote the script.
-
Rosa Salazar as Alita
-
Christoph Waltz as Dr. Ido
-
Jackie Earle Haley is rumored to be playing Desty Nova or possibly Kaos
-
Ed Skrein as Zapan
-
Mahershala Ali as Vector
-
Keean Johnson as Hugo
-
Lana Condor as Koyomi
-
Leonard Wu as Kinuba
-
Marko Zaror as Ajakutty
-
Jorge Lendeborg Jr. as Van/Tanji
-
Eiza Gonzales in an undisclosed role
-
Jennifer Connelly in an undisclosed role
-
Michelle Rodriguez as Gelda
Alita: Battle Angel currently has a July 20, 2018 release date.
