CRUNCHYROLL Reportedly Hacked; Premium Account Login Passwords Leak Online

CRUNCHYROLL Reportedly Hacked; Premium Account Login Passwords Leak Online

Multiple reports on social media are claiming that anime streaming service Crunchyroll has been hacked, resulting in hundreds of Premium Account login details leaking online.

News
By MattIsForReal - Jan 24, 2025 10:01 AM EST
Filed Under: Crunchyroll

Crunchyroll Premium subscribers may want to change their password. According to multiple claims on social media, the anime streaming service has been hacked, resulting in premium account login details being posted online.

YouTuber Chibi Reviews was one of the first to report on the breach which has seen upwards of 100 different accounts have their details leaked and posted online. 

The original post containing the information has been removed from social media, but screenshots of the account details, such as login email and password, still remain widely accessible on social media. We also don't know the extent of the hack. Only a handful of accounts were posted, but it's possible hundreds or even thousands could be at risk.

We're obviously not going to post any of these screenshots, but here's one of the first warnings from Chibi Reviews. The original post containing the leaked account information has over 19,000 likes on X/Twitter which suggests high exposure on the social media platform.

Crunchyroll has not yet acknowledged the supposed hack as of this writing, so it's unclear how accurate this leaked information actually is. Still, you should probably do the safe thing and just change your password out of precaution. This is also a good reminder to not use the same password for every account login you have for every service, as one hack can result in a major headache.

This isn't the first time there's been claims that Crunchyroll has been hacked. In fact, just earlier this month another account posted a list of Crunchyroll Premium login details on X/Twitter, but it failed to gain any traction. 

Crunchyroll is one of the premiere anime streaming services. It's home to thousands of anime series and movies, featuring subs and dubs. While you can enjoy certain programs for free with ads, becoming a premium member provides additional benefits such as removing ads, offline viewing, simultaneous streams on multiple devices, and access to new episodes shortly after they debut in Japan.

There are currently three Premium tiers: Fan ($7.99/month), Mega Fan ($11.99/month), and Ultimate Fan ($15.99/month). Obviously the more that you pay, the more benefits you receive. The most popular is the Mega Fan which provides access to the entire Crunchyroll library ad-free as well as new episodes shortly after their release in Japan, streaming on up to four devices, offline viewing, and access to the Crunchyroll Game Vault.

DR. STONE: SCIENCE FUTURE English-Dubbed Episodes Releasing Alongside New Season
Related:

DR. STONE: SCIENCE FUTURE English-Dubbed Episodes Releasing Alongside New Season
SOLO LEVELING Season 2 Premiere Date Announced With Explosive New Trailer
Recommended For You:

SOLO LEVELING Season 2 Premiere Date Announced With Explosive New Trailer

DISCLAIMER: As a user generated site and platform, AnimeMojo.com is protected under the DMCA (Digital Millenium Copyright Act) and "Safe Harbor" provisions.

This post was submitted by a user who has agreed to our Terms of Service and Community Guidelines. AnimeMojo.com will disable users who knowingly commit plagiarism, piracy, trademark or copyright infringement. Please CONTACT US for expeditious removal of copyrighted/trademarked content. CLICK HERE to learn more about our copyright and trademark policies.

Note that AnimeMojo.com, and/or the user who contributed this post, may earn commissions or revenue through clicks or purchases made through any third-party links contained within the content above.

Do you have what it takes to write for us?
Want to contribute?
Hide Comments0 Comments

Be the first to comment and get the conversation going!

Please log in to post comments.

Don't have an account?
Please Register.

Related Headlines
Latest Headlines

Comic Book Movies & TV

Sci-Fi & Fantasy

Gaming

Horror

Cartoons & Animated Features

Action Movies & TV

Pro Wrestling & MMA News
View Recorder