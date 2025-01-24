CRUNCHYROLL Reportedly Hacked; Premium Account Login Passwords Leak Online

Crunchyroll Premium subscribers may want to change their password. According to multiple claims on social media, the anime streaming service has been hacked, resulting in premium account login details being posted online.

YouTuber Chibi Reviews was one of the first to report on the breach which has seen upwards of 100 different accounts have their details leaked and posted online.

The original post containing the information has been removed from social media, but screenshots of the account details, such as login email and password, still remain widely accessible on social media. We also don't know the extent of the hack. Only a handful of accounts were posted, but it's possible hundreds or even thousands could be at risk.

We're obviously not going to post any of these screenshots, but here's one of the first warnings from Chibi Reviews. The original post containing the leaked account information has over 19,000 likes on X/Twitter which suggests high exposure on the social media platform.

I HIGHLY RECOMMEND CHANGING YOUR PASSWORD FOR CRUNCHYROLL RIGHT NOW



Don't know how it happened, but there appears to be a data breach of some kind. I won't share the original post, but someone is spreading loads of emails and passwords to Crunchyroll Accounts right now.



I don't… — Chibi Reviews (@ChibiReviews) January 23, 2025

Crunchyroll has not yet acknowledged the supposed hack as of this writing, so it's unclear how accurate this leaked information actually is. Still, you should probably do the safe thing and just change your password out of precaution. This is also a good reminder to not use the same password for every account login you have for every service, as one hack can result in a major headache.

This isn't the first time there's been claims that Crunchyroll has been hacked. In fact, just earlier this month another account posted a list of Crunchyroll Premium login details on X/Twitter, but it failed to gain any traction.

Crunchyroll is one of the premiere anime streaming services. It's home to thousands of anime series and movies, featuring subs and dubs. While you can enjoy certain programs for free with ads, becoming a premium member provides additional benefits such as removing ads, offline viewing, simultaneous streams on multiple devices, and access to new episodes shortly after they debut in Japan.

There are currently three Premium tiers: Fan ($7.99/month), Mega Fan ($11.99/month), and Ultimate Fan ($15.99/month). Obviously the more that you pay, the more benefits you receive. The most popular is the Mega Fan which provides access to the entire Crunchyroll library ad-free as well as new episodes shortly after their release in Japan, streaming on up to four devices, offline viewing, and access to the Crunchyroll Game Vault.