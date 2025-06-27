CYBERPUNK: EDGERUNNERS’ Lucy Joins Guilty Gear -Strive- As DLC Character, More Details At Anime Expo Panel

Arc System Works has officially revealed that Lucy, the fan-favorite character from Cyberpunk: Edgerunners, is joining Guilty Gear -Strive- this summer as part of Season Pass 4. This marks the first-ever content crossover between the Guilty Gear franchise and CD PROJEKT RED’s Cyberpunk universe, signaling a bold new direction for the iconic fighting game series.

Unveiled with striking key art, Lucy's addition brings a cyberpunk edge to the cel-shaded, high-speed world of Guilty Gear -Strive-, which has now surpassed over 3 million global players across all platforms. Known for her speed, tech skills, and emotionally complex role in Edgerunners, Lucy promises to be a dynamic and potentially meta-shifting addition to the Guilty Gear roster.

More Details At Anime Expo

Fans attending Anime Expo 2025 in Los Angeles can dive deeper into this groundbreaking crossover. Arc System Works and CD PROJEKT RED will co-host a special "GUILTY GEAR -STRIVE-: Developer Session" on July 4, from 3:45 PM to 5:05 PM PT at Petree Hall. The panel will feature insights into the development of Lucy as a guest fighter, with speakers including:

Ken Miyauchi, Producer of Guilty Gear -Strive-

Satoru Homma, Japan Country Manager and Producer of Cyberpunk: Edgerunners

Expect behind-the-scenes details, exclusive footage, and possibly even more character or collaboration announcements during the event... Maybe we will see a David or Adam Smasher character announcements?

More to Come: Arc System Works Showcase

In addition to Lucy’s reveal, Arc System Works also hosted a digital "Arc System Works Showcase" through their official YouTube channel. The livestream included:

Announcement of new game, DAMON and BABY, an action game. Platforms and a release date were not announced.

A sneak peek at a new project led by Daisuke Ishiwatari, the legendary creator of Guilty Gear

We can also expect more news about their latest fighting game, Marvel Tokon: Fighting Souls!

Platforms & Availability

Guilty Gear -Strive- is available on:

PlayStation 4 & PlayStation 5

Xbox Series X|S & Xbox One

Steam & Windows PC

Xbox Game Pass

Nintendo Switch (base game + Season Passes 1–3 included)

DLC content like Lucy (Season Pass 4) and other fighters must be purchased separately. Additionally, the Queen Dizzy DLC is available for free as part of the Switch edition.

This is more than just a character drop it’s a cultural moment and a good sign of what is to come ahead. Lucy’s arrival signals the growing trend of anime and game world crossovers, and sets a precedent for what Arc System Works might explore next. Expect this to dominate headlines during Anime Expo and beyond.

As always, stay tuned to Animemojo.com for more updates on anything anime or manga related!