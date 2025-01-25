ONE PIECE: LAW'S STORY Is Getting An English Language Release This Fall

Trafalgar Law is considered to be one of the most popular characters in One Piece. His appearance, complex backstory, and strong character development make for some compelling storytelling, and soon you'll be able to read all about it! Viz Media announced this week that One Piece: Law's Story will be released in English later this fall.

In One Piece, Trafalgar Law, also known as the "Surgeon of Death," is a pirate from the North Blue and the captain and doctor of the Heart Pirates. He's one of the Seven Warlords of the Season during the timeskip although his position gets revoked for allying with the Straw Hat Pirates.

As someone who consumed the Ope Open no Mi, a Paramceia-type Deil Fruit, Law gains the ability to manipulate anything and anyone within a spherical space, including themselves. He is able to rearrange, dismantle, and remodel the objects and people in a surgical way.

One Piece: Law's Story serves as a backstory for the character. It's a compilation of chapters that were released in 2020 in the fourth through seventh volumes of the One Piece Magazine, and later as a standalone book. The story follows Trafalgar Law after the tragic death of Corazon as he forms the Heart Pirates. Just 13 years old when Corazon dies, Law leaves the Donquixote Pirates and discovers the Ope Ope no Mi which he uses to cure himself of his Amber Lead Syndrome. Eventually, he encounters an old inventor named Wolf, Bepo, Shachi, and Penguin.

Announcement: Embark on Trafalgar Law’s journey from his youth to the adventures of the Heart Pirates across the high seas in this new light novel. One Piece: Law’s Story, created by Eiichiro Oda, and written by Shusei Sakagami, releases Fall 2025. pic.twitter.com/ajZbVAa8YM — VIZ (@VIZMedia) January 24, 2025

One Piece: Law's Story consists of four chapters and an epilogue. Although the novel was written by Shusei Sakagami, One Piece creator Eiichiro Oda supervised the story. A sequel, One Piece Novel Law: The Hour of Kikoku, was released in December 2024 by Sakagami.

It's been a couple of years since Law appeared in the One Piece manga. This will be a nice return for the beloved character.

For fans of the character, One Piece: Law's Story is definitely a must-read, but we're still not sure exactly when you'll be able to do so. Viz Media only confirmed the English release for this Fall, with the exact date announcement coming soon.

