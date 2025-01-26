Netflix's THE SUMMER HIKARU DIED Shares New Visual For AnimeJapan 2025

The official social media accounts for The Summer Hikaru Died shared a new visual while confirming the upcoming anime series will have new information revealed at AnimeJapan 2025.

The visual features the show's two main characters Yoshiki and Hiarku in matching carnival-inspired outfits. According to the post, the visual matches the "Carnival" theme for Kadokawa's booth at AnimeJapan this year.

AnimeJapan 2025 runs from March 22-23 for the general public, and March 24-25 for registered media and industry members. It is one of the largest anime trade shows in the world and will feature hundreds of booths representing anime from across the globe.

Kadokawa will have a special stage presentation on Saturday, March 22 from 11:35 a.m. to 12:10 p.m. during which new information for The Summer Hikaru Died will be revealed. The panel will also feature appearances from Chiaki Kobayashi, the voice of Yoshiki Tsujinaka, and Shuichiro Umeda, the voice of Hikaru Indo, along with other newly announced cast members. A new trailer is expected to be shown during the presentation which will be held as part of the Green Stage panel.

Based on Mokumokuren's incredibly successful psychological horror manga series, The Summer Hikaru Died follows the story of Yoshiki, a teenager living in rural Japan who discovers that his best friend Hikaru has been possessed by an otherworldly entity. The series was first announced last year for Netflix with a summer 2025 release window. It's possible a new trailer at AnimeJapan will confirm a more specific premiere date.

The anime adaptation of The Summer Hikaru Died is directed by Ryohei Takeshita (Jellyfish Can't Swim in the Night)with Takeshita as series composer, Yuichi Takahashi (Vivy -Fluorite Eye's Song-) as character designer and chief animation director, and Masanobu Hiraoka as "Dorodoro" animator (Chainsaw Man episode director).

Yen Press, which publishes an official English version of the manga, describes the story:

It has Hikaru’s face. It has Hikaru’s voice. It even has Hikaru’s memories. But whatever came down from the mountains six months ago isn’t Yoshiki’s best friend. Whatever it is, it’s dangerous. Carrying on at school and hanging out as if nothing has changed—as if Hikaru isn’t gone—would be crazy...but when it looks so very like Hikaru...and acts so very like Hikaru...

The Summer Hikaru Died is one of this year's most anticipated anime, especially as the source material is both a critical and commercial success. The manga has been praised for its story, artwork, and characters, and was nominated for the 16th Manga Taisho Awards.