Elon Musk Teases The Prospect Of Sending ALITA: BATTLE ANGEL To Mars On SpaceX Rocket

Battle Angel Starship pic.twitter.com/CL4rvBB8mb — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) February 25, 2020







Alita: Battle Angel arrived in theatres back in February 2019 and went on to earn $404 million at the box office — thereby trouncing its $170 million budget. It's a live-action cyberpunk film based on the Japanese manga series from the 1990s called Battle Angel Alita (or Gunnm in Japan) by artist Yukito Kishiro.Rosa Salazar starred as the titular heroine, Robert Rodriguez directed, and James Cameron produced. Earlier this month, Alita: Battle Angel was brought back into the news as— in effort to make it known that there's desire for a sequel.Alita: Battle Angel is back in the news now for arguably similar reasons. Elon Musk seems to think he can outdo the aforementioned plane story by plastering Alita to the side of a Space X rocket and sending it to Mars. That's at least what the Tesla and Space X CEO seems to be teasing with a recent tweet.Musk took to social media () to share a piece of fan-art which features the titular heroine of Alita: Battle Angel on the side of one of his starships — with the captionSuffice it to say, it's a tantalising prospect for Alita fans. Whether Musk will make it a reality remains to be seen. Here's hoping!