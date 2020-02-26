Elon Musk Teases The Prospect Of Sending ALITA: BATTLE ANGEL To Mars On SpaceX Rocket
Alita: Battle Angel arrived in theatres back in February 2019 and went on to earn $404 million at the box office — thereby trouncing its $170 million budget. It's a live-action cyberpunk film based on the Japanese manga series from the 1990s called Battle Angel Alita (or Gunnm in Japan) by artist Yukito Kishiro.
Space X CEO Elon Musk recently took to Twitter with an image of one of his starships plastered with the titular heroine of Alita: Battle Angel. Take a look...
Rosa Salazar starred as the titular heroine, Robert Rodriguez directed, and James Cameron produced. Earlier this month, Alita: Battle Angel was brought back into the news as devoted fans funded a plane with a banner to fly over the Academy Awards — in effort to make it known that there's desire for a sequel.
Alita: Battle Angel is back in the news now for arguably similar reasons. Elon Musk seems to think he can outdo the aforementioned plane story by plastering Alita to the side of a Space X rocket and sending it to Mars. That's at least what the Tesla and Space X CEO seems to be teasing with a recent tweet.
Musk took to social media (@elonmusk) to share a piece of fan-art which features the titular heroine of Alita: Battle Angel on the side of one of his starships — with the caption "Battle Angel Starship." Suffice it to say, it's a tantalising prospect for Alita fans. Whether Musk will make it a reality remains to be seen. Here's hoping!
DISCLAIMER
: AnimeMojo.com is protected under the DMCA (Digital Millenium Copyright Act) and... [MORE]
DISCLAIMER
: AnimeMojo.com is protected from liability under the DMCA (Digital Millenium Copyright Act) and "Safe Harbor" provisions. This post was submitted by a volunteer contributor who has agreed to our Code of Conduct
. CBM will disable users who knowingly commit plagiarism, piracy, trademark or copyright infringement. Please contact us
for expeditious removal of copyrighted/trademarked content. Learn more about our copyright and trademark policies HERE
. [LESS]