BESERK: Check Out This New Intense "A Cold World" Official Clip
Today, Funimation released a new Beserk clip that starts mellow, but finishes with a stunning moment. It starts with guts explaining to some people about what has happened with him when he hears something outside. He leaves the carraige to check it out when tragedy strikes!
The new clip for Beserk from Funimation's forthcoming blu-ray/DVD release has one stunning/gruesome ending! Check it out after the jump and let us know what you if you're currently watching season 2.
The Beserk english dub is now streaming on Funimation and is worth looking up! Check out the clip and let us know what you think in the comment section below! Don't have an AnimeMojo account? Sign up for FREE HERE.
About Beserk:
Peer into the dark once more—the Black Swordsman roars again! Branded for death and hunted by demons forevermore, Guts embarks on a journey to escape his fate and get his revenge on the man he once considered a friend. With his monstrous blade, Dragonslayer, he and a band of unlikely allies will face danger unlike any they’ve ever experienced before. The answers he seeks lie shrouded in the night.
