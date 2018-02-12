BEYBLADE BURST TURBO Shares Its Official Release Date

Studio OLM's action adventure sports shonen anime serires, Beyblade Burst Turbo , has announced its English premiere release date on Disney XD. Here is more information on the series.

The official Bebylade Burst Twitter account has announced the English release date of the series in Disney XD. The series will premiere on December 15 and will be available in DisneyNOW as well as Disney XD VOD.



SUNRIGHTS president Daizo Suzuki has announced that Beyblade Burst Turbo is hitting Disney XD with 51 all-new episode. Disney XD licensed a third season of the series, the previous two seasons have been aired in the channel already.

Suzuki said, "The beyblade brand has truly become a global phenomenon, generating numerous successful tv series, toy lines and other licensed products around the world. We are elated to continue this momentum, partnering with disney xd to bring an all-new season of beyblade burst to the united states. With new storylines, characters and action, fans are sure to love beyblade burst turbo."

Burst Turbo's second season was directed by katsuhito Akiyama, Toshiaki Oohashi performed character design, Hideki Sonoda was the series production director and Hiro Morita is the original creator. The opening theme is Chouzetsu Muteki Blader! by Ryousuke Sasaki and the ending theme is BEY-POP by Shun Kusakawa.

SUNRIGHTS has been actively expanding the franchise since the first season of Burst Turbo debuted on Disney XD. It added season 1 to Netflix and Mexico's Televisa and got season 2 on France's Gulli, Germany's Nickelodeon and may other networks. The company also continues to work with Hasbro and making toy lines.