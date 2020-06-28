BEYBLADE: The Original 2001 Anime Is Now Streaming On The Official Youtube Channel

The hit multimedia franchise, Beyblade , has officially begun streaming their original anime series from 2001! Hit the jump to find out where fans can watch the hit series!

Since 1999, Takara Tomy and Hasbro, the same brains behind Transformers, have been taking the simple, yet classic, spinning top toy and turning it on its head. Beyblade is a competitive spinning top toyline that allows those who buy them to customize their spinning top with various attachments that come in different colors and molds.

The way it works is two people rev up their tops in the handheld spinner, and with a zip string, they let the tops loose in a small arena to spin and crash into each other. The simple concept has proven to be highly effective, as the brand still produces different types and models after just over 20 years.

Coming from the massive success of the toyline, Beyblade later entered the world of animation with their very own cartoon, simply titled Beyblade, in 2001. The series was a huge success and made its way across the world, even having an English dub that aired every Saturday morning.

From that first series, the Beyblade anime has spawned countless others that continue to be released, even to this day. As new generations start to get into the world, it's essential to know where it all began. That is why the official Youtube channel for the franchise has decided to start streaming the original series!

As of now, the first two episodes are streaming on the channel, with the promise of more on the way. Make sure to check out the first episode now, and don't forget to share your thoughts in the usual spot!

The story follows the Bladebreakers (BBA Team) in their journey to become the World Beyblade Champions.

Beyblade is streaming on the Youtube channel now!