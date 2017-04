BLACK BUTLER: BOOK OF THE ATLANTIC Anime Film Coming To North American Theaters

About Black Butler: Book of the Atlantic



Ciel Phantomhive and his demonic butler, Sebastian, are back! And this next case has Ciel and Sebastian treading some rough waters. Aboard the luxury liner Campania, the two investigate an illegal human experiment that involves resurrecting the dead. But the closer they get to the truth, the closer they are to their own deaths! Will this be their final case or will one hell of a butler keep them afloat?

At the Anime Boston convention, FUNimation announced that they have acquired the licsensing to the Black Butler: Book of the Atlantic anime film. With that being said, FUNimation is going to launch the film in a limited release in North American theaters in late 2017.The film opened in Japan on January 21 and a detailed synopsis as well as the english cast can be found below!J Michael Tatum as Sebastian MichaelisBrina Palencia as Ciel PhantomhiveCherami Leigh as Elizabeth MidfordJohn Swasey as UndertakerDaniel Fredrick as Grelle SutcliffJoel McDonald as Ronald KnoxSpike Spencer as SnakeIan Sinclair as BaldroyJason Liebrecht as FinnianMonica Rial as Mey-RinClifford Chapin as Charles GreyBrandon Potter as Charles PhippsTodd Haberkorn as Viscount of DruittStay tuned to AnimeMojo for more announcements for teh upcoming launch Black Butler Book of The Atlantic. Let us know what you think about the announcement in the comment section below! Don't have an AnimeMojo account? Sign up for FREE HERE