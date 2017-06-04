Shonen Headlines Pictures Videos Wallpaper

BLACK BUTLER: BOOK OF THE ATLANTIC Anime Film Coming To North American Theaters

FUNimation announced that the New Black Butler film is on its way to a limited North American theatrical release! Check out the details after the jump!

Taylor Beames | 4/6/2017
At the Anime Boston convention, FUNimation announced that they have acquired the licsensing to the Black Butler: Book of the Atlantic anime film. With that being said, FUNimation is going to launch the film in a limited release in North American theaters in late 2017. 

The film opened in Japan on January 21 and a detailed synopsis as well as the english cast can be found below!

The English voice cast includes:

J Michael Tatum as Sebastian Michaelis
Brina Palencia as Ciel Phantomhive
Cherami Leigh as Elizabeth Midford
John Swasey as Undertaker
Daniel Fredrick as Grelle Sutcliff
Joel McDonald as Ronald Knox
Spike Spencer as Snake
Ian Sinclair as Baldroy
Jason Liebrecht as Finnian
Monica Rial as Mey-Rin
Clifford Chapin as Charles Grey
Brandon Potter as Charles Phipps
Todd Haberkorn as Viscount of Druitt

About Black Butler: Book of the Atlantic

Ciel Phantomhive and his demonic butler, Sebastian, are back! And this next case has Ciel and Sebastian treading some rough waters. Aboard the luxury liner Campania, the two investigate an illegal human experiment that involves resurrecting the dead. But the closer they get to the truth, the closer they are to their own deaths! Will this be their final case or will one hell of a butler keep them afloat?
