BLACK CLOVER TV Anime Officially Announced

It's been teased for a number of months but a anime adaptation of Yūki Tabata's Black Clover shonen manga is officially in the works. Find out what studio is behind the production after the jump.

A special announcement regarding Black Clover was teased at the Jump Special Anime Festa back in November but that turned out to just be a special, one-shot original anime short, produced by Studio XEBEC. However, at this past weekend's Jump Festa, a full, Black Clover TV anime was announced, which will be produced by Studio Pierrot. This reveal comes after a previous tease of a "super important" announcement earlier this week from Black Clover's parent publisher, Weekly Shonen Jump.The official Weekly Shonen Jump Twitter account stated that the series would be debuting in 2017 before deleting the tweet.In addition a teaser from the one-shot, anime short from XEBEC has also been released on YouTube.Xebec is a subsidiary studio of Production I.G., the home of Ghost in the Shell. Some of their notable series include Keijo!!!!!!!!, Argevollen and To Love-Ru Darkness. Studio Pierrot is best known for Yu Yu Hakusho, Bleach and Naruto. Pierrot's pedigree clearly shows a penchant for shonen series and their track record shows they'll definitely do Tabata's beloved series justice. Of course, anime fans are equally worried due to Pierrot's penchant for fillers and deviations from the source material.Are you happy with the switch from Xebec to Pierrot? Let us know in the comment section below.

SHONEN JUMP's breakaway hit of 2015, a fantasy action-adventure about mastering magical powers. Asta is a young boy who dreams of becoming the greatest mage in the kingdom. Only one problem – he can't use any magic! Luckily for Asta, he receives the incredibly rare five-leaf clover grimoire that gives him the power of anti-magic. Can someone who can't use magic really become the Wizard King? One thing's for sure – Asta will never give up! The series is also currently featured in WEEKLY SHONEN JUMP magazine.