BLAZING TRANSFER STUDENTS Live-Action Adaptation And More Anime Is Hitting Netflix This November
Netflix's big anime debut this November starts with the first half of Fate/Apocrypha. Coming on November 7th, co-creator Kinoko Nasu planned and supervised the story of Red and Black factions of masters/servants, which was originally introduced as an eventually cancelled MMO game. After that, on the 10th, look for Precure localization Glitter Force Doki Doki: Season 2 and Blazing Transfer Students: Season 1. Japanese drama The Many Faces of Ito: Season 1 (aka Ito-kun A to E) is also planned for November 24th.
Fate/Apocrypha Synopsis:ourteen Heroic Spirits gather for an apocryphal Holy Grail War. In a city called Fuyuki, seven magi and their Heroic Spirits once clashed in a Holy Grail War. But amid the chaos of the Second World War, a magus made off with the Grail. Decades later, the Yggdmillennia clan holds the Grail high and secedes from the Mage’s Association, declaring their independence. Angered by the move, the Association sends assassins after them, only to have them wiped out by a Yggdmillennia Servant. The choice is made to fight Servants with Servants, and the Holy Grail War system is expanded to two factions of seven Servants each. A Holy Grail War of unprecedented scale -- a Great Holy Grail War -- begins in Trifas, Romania.
Blazing Transfer Students Synopsis: The boys of Johnny's West play seven boys all named Kakeru who transfer into an elite school where they must battle it out to see who's number one.
