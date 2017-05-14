BLUE EXORCIST To Receive New OVA In Latest Volume Bundle

According to Amazon Japan, the 20th volume of Kazue Katou's Ao no Exorcist (Blue Exorcist) manga will also contain a new OVA. However, it won't focus on Rin and Yukio Okumura...

According to an Amazon Japan listing, the 20th volume of the Ao no Exorcist (Blue Exorcist) manga will be released on October 4 and it will also have an OVA. However, the OVA won't be based on the main characters in Katou's manga, instead, it will depict events in Ao no Exrocist: Spy Game spinoff novel that was released last March. That means the OVA will follow Renzou Shima, a student at the exoricst spy school.



Previously, the 19th volume of the manga was released this past April and included a never-before-aired 13th episode of the second season of the TV anime.





Visit Our Other Sites!

Posted By: MarkJulian

Member Since Member Since

DISCLAIMER: AnimeMojo.com is protected under the DMCA (Digital Millenium Copyright Act) and... : AnimeMojo.com is protected under the DMCA (Digital Millenium Copyright Act) and... [MORE]