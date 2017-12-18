BORUTO Anime Gets A New Visual Poster For The Upcoming Chūnin Exam Arc
At a stage presentation at the Jump Festa 2018 event on Sunday, a new visual and upcoming story arc for the Boruto: Naruto Next Generations TV anime series had been revealed! The new arc will center on the Chūnin Exam story that was told during the Boruto -Naruto the Movie- film.
Here is the quick look at the new poster visual for Boruto!
The visual features the original characters Momoshiki and Kinshiki, as well as a new character Urashiki. The original Naruto manga creator Masashi Kishimoto designed the new character. The new arc will make it's first debut next spring.
The anime will adapt the Naruto manga side story chapter "Naruto: The Path Lit by the Full Moon" on December 27th, Kishimoto drew the chapter, which Shueisha published in Weekly Shonen Jump in April 2016. The chapter focuses on the past of the character Mitsuki.
The Boruto: Naruto Next Generations television anime series first premiered in Japan on TV Tokyo on April 5. Viz Media is simulcasting the series on Hulu as it airs in Japan, with new episodes every Wednesday. Crunchyroll is also streaming the anime. Watch the trailer for the anime series down below!
Boruto Synopsis: The Hidden Leaf Village has entered an era of peace and modernity. Tall buildings line the streets, giant screens flash with images, and the Thunder Rail runs through the village, connecting each district together. Though it's still a ninja village, the number of civilians has increased and the life of the shinobi is beginning to change.
Boruto Uzumaki, son of Seventh Hokage Naruto Uzumaki, has enrolled in the Ninja Academy to learn the ways of the ninja. The other students are ready to dismiss him as "just the son of the Hokage,” but Boruto’s heart and character blow all their assumptions away.
As a series of mysterious events begins to unfold, it’s up to Boruto and his new friends to handle them. Like a gale-force wind, Boruto makes his own way into everyone's hearts, his story is about to begin!
