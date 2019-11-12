BORUTO: NARUTO NEXT GENERATIONS: Sasuke Is Gearing Up To Use A Powerful Ability

The final battle of the Time Travel Arc is coming ever so closer, and Boruto, Naruto, and Sasuke must prepare to make the last stands in order to win.

Promotion of the upcoming episode of Boruto: Naruto Next Generations, is leading to the end of the Time Travel Arc where both Boruto and Sasuke went back in time to when Naruto was a just a boy. This arc focused primarily on pivotal times of Naruto’s youth.

The idea right now is to defeat the villain known as Urashiki Otsutsuki, but so far, he has proven quite difficult to overthrow, even with the help of younger Naruto. Now, in order to stop him, Naruto and Boruto are planning to use their joint Jutsu technique, Rasengan.

But that’s just the tip of the iceberg, because Sasuke is aiming to perform is most powerful Jutsu to put this battle to an end.

From what we can tell from the latest promo, Sasuke will use Eternal Mangekyo Sharingan, which is called EMS for short. You see, whenever he uses EMS, it basically improves his powers a great deal, along with giving him access to Amaterasu flames, and the Susanoo chakra avatar.

We can’t be certain at this time on whether or not the current plan in motion will actually work, but there are not many choices left to bring Urashiki to heel.