BORUTO: NEXT GENERATIONS Voice Actress Is Pregnant With Second Child
This might come as a surprise to you, but guess what? Boruto is pregnant, and we’re not joking around. Let’s be more specific here about what’s going on. You see, voice actress of Boruto, Yuko Sanpei, is pregnant with her second child.
Yuko Sanpei, the voice actress behind the Boruto anime, is pregnant with her second child, and she's clearly quite happy about this.
The 33-year-old voice actress made the announcement on Twitter recently, much to the surprise of her fans. We understand she had her first child back in 2014, so having a second is an important achievement for her.
Outside of voicing Boruto Uzumaki in the anime series, Boruto: Naruto Next Generations, she has done voice-over work for Renton Thurston in Eureka Seven, Tsubasa Ōzora in Captain Tsubasa, Ryō Akizuki in The [email protected], and much more.
Clearly, she has a lot of work under her belt and being pregnant a second time won’t stop her from achieving more success in the future to come.
Now, we can’t say for certain if the new baby is a boy or a girl, but then again, that’s not important in the grand scheme of things.
