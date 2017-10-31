Shonen Headlines Pictures Videos Wallpaper

Britney Spears Is A Proud Mom And Shows Off Her Son's Very Good Anime Fan Art

Britney Spears was the pop star of 90s, and schoolgirl music video immortality, she now has children old enough to be into anime schoolgirls. Hit the jump to check out what shes thinks!

Griffin Best | 10/31/2017
Now that the proud diva has children old enough to be into anime schoolgirls... or at least into blue-oni maids, she showed off the results this weekend on instagram. If Rem is Brittany Spears' son's waifu, does that make her Rem and Ram's mother-in-law?

Here are the two images that she posted from her instagram account, one of the fan-art pictures was from her step-daughter and the other her son! They actually look pretty dang good!

