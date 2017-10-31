Britney Spears Is A Proud Mom And Shows Off Her Son's Very Good Anime Fan Art
Now that the proud diva has children old enough to be into anime schoolgirls... or at least into blue-oni maids, she showed off the results this weekend on instagram. If Rem is Brittany Spears' son's waifu, does that make her Rem and Ram's mother-in-law?
Britney Spears was the pop star of 90s, and schoolgirl music video immortality, she now has children old enough to be into anime schoolgirls. Hit the jump to check out what shes thinks!
Here are the two images that she posted from her instagram account, one of the fan-art pictures was from her step-daughter and the other her son! They actually look pretty dang good!
DISCLAIMER
: AnimeMojo.com is protected under the DMCA (Digital Millenium Copyright Act) and... [MORE]
DISCLAIMER
: AnimeMojo.com is protected from liability under the DMCA (Digital Millenium Copyright Act) and "Safe Harbor" provisions. This post was submitted by a volunteer contributor who has agreed to our Code of Conduct
. CBM will disable users who knowingly commit plagiarism, piracy, trademark or copyright infringement. Please contact us
for expeditious removal of copyrighted/trademarked content. Learn more about our copyright and trademark policies HERE
. [LESS]