BTOOOM! Mobile Game Producer Says A Second Season Of The Anime Is Possible A BTOOOM! mobile game was launched in Japan last week and a producer on the project has stated that if the game breaks into Japan's top 5 mobile download rankings, a new season of the anime will be considered.

Full Color Concept Designs For MY HERO ACADEMIA OVA Revealed After previously releasing sketches for the new U.A. Academy students appearing in My Hero Academia's forthcoming OVA, the show's official website has been updated with full color concept designs.