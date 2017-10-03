BTOOOM! Mobile Game Producer Says A Second Season Of The Anime Is Possible
After premiering in December 2012, it seems there' s at least a small chance for a second season of the BTOOOM! anime. The series was adapted from Junya Inoue's manga which is currently ongoing in Weekly Comic Bunch. The series is one of the early precursors of the current "trapped in a video game" subgenre that's insanely popular in the medium right now. During the moble game's launch press conference last Tuesday, Masato Hayashi, a producer on the project, was quoted as stating, "Should the app's domestic sales break into the top 5, [we] will make season 2 of the anime." Hayashi was additionally quoted as stating that his company, Asobimo, would personally fund the project if a sponsor couldn't be found.
ABOUT BTOOOM!
BROOOM! is a Japanse seinen manga series from Junya Inoue, currently serialized in Weekly Comic Bunch. Studio Madhouse produced a 12-episode TV anime series in 2012 which covered the manga's first 50 chapters. Yen Press currently translates the manga for English language readers and distribution in North America.
Ryouta Sakamoto is unemployed and lives with his mother, his only real achievement being that he is Japan's top player of the popular online video game, "Btooom!" However, his peaceful life is about to change when he finds himself stranded on an island in the middle of nowhere, with a small, green crystal embedded in his left hand and no memory of how he got there. To his shock, someone has decided to recreate the game he is so fond of in real life, with the stakes being life or death.
Armed with a bag full of unique bombs known as "BIM," the players are tasked with killing seven of their fellow participants to obtain their green crystals, used as proof of their victory, in order to return home. Initially condemning any form of violence, Ryouta is forced to fight when he realizes that many of the other players are not as welcoming as they may seem. Teaming up with Himiko, a fellow Btooom! player who turns out to be his in-game wife, they attempt to get off of the island together, slowly coming closer and closer to the truth behind this contest of death.
